शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मकराना में दो दुकानों से लिए मावा सैंपल किराणा दुकान से 50 किलो सीज की हल्दी

बोरावड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम ने बोरावड़ में एक दुकान से 6 किलो आइस्क्रीम भी नष्ट की

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राजेश कुमार जांगिड़ तथा नायब तहसीलदार गजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में टीम ने बोरावड़ तथा मकराना की कई दुकानों पर जाकर आवश्यक निर्देश देते हुए मकराना की तीन तथा बोरावड़ की एक दुकान से सैम्पल लिया। इस दौरान खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जांगिड़ ने बताया कि खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट करने वालों को किसी भी हालत में बक्सा नहीं जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर पूरे जिले भर में इस प्रकार की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इस दौरान उन्होंने व्यापारियों को अपने प्रतिष्ठान पर साफ सफाई रखने, कोरोना कोविड को लेकर सरकार की तरफ से दी गई गाइड लाइन का पालन करने, तथा एक्सपायर डेट के बाद किसी भी वस्तु को नहीं बेचने के निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान उन्होंने मिठाई की दुकानों पर प्रत्येक मिठाई के साथ उसे बनाने की दिनांक भी साथ में लिखकर डिस्प्ले करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को की गई कार्रवाई के तहत मकराना की दो मिठाई की दुकानों व बोरावड़ की एक मिठाई की दुकान से मावे के सैंपल लिए गए। इसी तरह मकराना में एक किराणा दुकान से हल्दी के सैम्पल लिए गए।

इस दौरान 50 किलोग्राम हल्दी सीज करने की कार्रवाई की गई। बोरावड़ में एक मिठाई दुकान पर 6 किलोग्राम आइसक्रीम को नष्ट करवाया गया। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी तथा प्रशासन द्वारा अचानक की गई कार्रवाई से व्यापारियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

डीडवाना. राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत क्षेत्र के एसडीएम अंशुल बेनीवाल ने एक आवश्यक बैठक लेकर इस अभियान के लिए एक जांच दल का गठन कर इस अभियान में तत्परता से कार्रवाई किए जाने के निर्देश दिए है।

बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए बेनीवाल ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के प्रपत्र आयुक्त खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं चिकित्सा विभाग व कलेक्टर द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशों की पालना के तहत दीपावली से पूर्व गठित टीम द्वारा खाद्य पदार्थों के प्रभावी व नमूनीकरण सैम्पल निरीक्षण के दौरान लिए जाएंगे, जिसमें सैम्पल रिपोर्ट विभागी स्तर पर जांच के लिए लेबोरेट्री में भेजी जाएगी।

इस टीम में तहसीलदार, बीएसएमओ, पीएमओ एवं खाद्य निरीक्षक अधिकारी शामिल रहेंगे। इस टीम द्वारा किसी भी खाद्य सामग्री एवं मिठाई की दुकान पर जाकर टीम द्वारा निरीक्षण किया जाएगा और सैम्पल लेकर प्रभावी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

