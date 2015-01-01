पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:मीडिया अधिप्रमाणन एवं अनुवीक्षण समिति की बैठक सम्पन्न, सदस्यों ने भी दिए सुझाव

नागौर8 मिनट पहले
  • उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने दिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश, नियमों की दी जानकारी

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020 पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव के निमित्त मीडिया अधिप्रमाणन व अनुवीक्षण समिति की बैठक गुरूवार को संपन्न हुई। यह बैठक उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर मनोज कुमार की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। जिला कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित इस बैठक में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने मीडिया अधिप्रमाणन व अनुवीक्षण समिति के सदस्यों को प्रिंट एवं इलेक्ट्रानिक तथा सोशल मीडिया में प्रसारित या छपने वाली चुनाव से संबंधित सामग्री का गहनता के साथ अध्ययन करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना के प्रति रखी जाने वाली दृढ़ता में मीडिया की भी बहुत बड़ी भूमिका है। बैठक में मीडिया अधिप्रमाणन व अनुवीक्षण समिति के सदस्य सचिव व सहायक निदेशक सूचना व जनसंपर्क विभाग दुर्गासिंह उदावत ने कमेटी के गठन से संबंधित प्रक्रिया की जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस कमेटी द्वारा मीडिया व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तथा प्रिंट मीडिया में राजनीतिक दलों या किसी भी प्रत्याशी के द्वारा दिए गए चुनाव से संबंधित विज्ञापन के अधिप्रमाणन का कार्य किया जाता है। बिना अधिप्रमाणन के विज्ञापन का प्रसारण किए जाने पर संबंधित के विरूद्ध लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम 1951की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। संबंधित व्यक्ति या दलों को अधिप्रमाणन के निमित्त आवेदन पत्र निर्धारित अनुलग्नक अ में दिया जाएगा। यह आवेदन दो प्रतियों या दो सीडी या डीवीडी में होगा जिस पर अभ्यर्थी या उसके द्वारा अधिकृत प्रतिनिधि के हस्ताक्षर होंगे।

यह विज्ञापन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया पर प्रसारण से 3 दिन पूर्व अधिप्रमाणन करवाना आवश्यक है। इस विज्ञापन के निर्माण की लागत तथा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया पर प्रसारण के व्यय को प्रत्याशी के निर्वाचन व्यय में जोड़ा जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि किसी भी ई पेपर में दिए गए विज्ञापनों का भी अधिप्रमाणन जरूरी है।

तहसीलदार निर्वाचन रूघाराम सेन ने पेड न्यूज के संबंध में एमसीएमसी के सदस्यों को विस्तार से जानकारी देते हुए उसकी प्रक्रिया के संबंध में भी अवगत कराया। उन्होंने बताया कि किसी भी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व प्रिंट मीडिया में पेड न्यूज चयनित होने पर संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी द्वारा प्रत्याशी को नोटिस दिया जाएगा।

एमसीएमसी के सदस्य रमेश चंद्र जैन ने कहा कि नागौर के सभी पत्रकार अपने दायित्वों व प्रमाणिकता के प्रति सचेत हैं। बैठक में समिति के सदस्य संयुक्त निदेशक सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग योगेश कुमार तथा पंचायतीराज चुनाव -2020 की एमसीएमसी प्रकोष्ठ के बालकिशन भाटी, राधेश्याम रांकावत व रविन्द्र बसिठा मौजूद रहे।

