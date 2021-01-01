पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:गांव-गांव संपर्क अभियान चलाकर एकत्र की जा रही है मंदिर निर्माण के लिए राशि

नागाैर
  • श्रीराम मंदिर तीर्थ क्षेत्र के लिए चल रहा श्रद्धा निधि समर्पण कार्यक्रम, गांवों में भी आयोजन

श्रीराम मंदिर तीर्थ क्षेत्र के लिए चल रहा श्रद्धा निधि समर्पण कार्यक्रम के तहत अलाय में पूर्व सरपंच परिवार घेवरचंद कोचर एवं उनकी पत्नी व पुत्र वधू द्वारा राम मंदिर धन संग्रह टोली को 211111 रुपए का चेक प्रदान किया गया। संपर्क जिला टोली के गंगाविशन डेलू, संग्रहकर्ता भोजराज अग्रवाल, सतपाल विश्नोई को चेक प्रदान किया गया।

संपर्क टोली के हीरालाल गिला, निर्मल सोलंकी, दिलीप कुमार बोथरा, चंदन सिंह राठौड़, रामचंद्र पंवार, घनश्याम जोशी, मोहन राम सुथार, सोहन लाल गिला, योगेश बोहरा, शंकर लाल धूंधवाल, रणजीत जांगू, राजाराम जांगू, लक्ष्मण राम डेलू, रूद्र राम कुकणा, सुरजाराम भादू, खेमा राम जांगू संपर्क में लगे हैं। लगभग 1500000 की राशि समर्पित की गई है। नंदवानी में संपर्क अभियान का श्रीगणेश किया गया। इस अवसर पर धुड़ाराम कालीरावणा, हरिचंद काली रावणा, गणेश राम गोदारा, पुनाराम प्रजापत, हरिनारायण, भंवरराम देवासी, कानाराम, सावंतराम गोरचिया, सुरेश, संघ के विभाग सेवा प्रमुख बीएस राठौड़ आदि ने सहयोग किया। जिले के 8 खंडों में भी यह अभियान शुरू हुआ।

ताऊसर व चेनार सहित 16 बस्तियों में विभक्त किया गया। विभिन्न बस्तियों के मंदिरों में पूजन वंदन करके अभियान का शुभारंभ किया गया। खत्रीपुरा में हनुमान मंदिर में पूजन वंदन करके मोहल्ले में अभियान का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस अवसर पर सत्यनारायण जांगिड़, नितेश बोहरा, अनिल जांगिड़, मनीष बोहरा, रामदयाल जांगिड़, नृत्य गोपाल मित्तल व बंसी लाल सर्वा ने सहयाेग किया। ताऊसर में भी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा टोली बनाकर के गांव के विभिन्न मोहल्लों में संपर्क किया गया।

इस अवसर पर विद्या भारती के प्रांत संस्कार सेवा प्रमुख रुद्र कुमार शर्मा, अभियान समिति के जिला संयोजक पुखराज सांखला, सूरजमल भाटी, जुगल किशोर तिवाड़ी, अनिल तिवाड़ी , बिरदीचन्द सांखला, भगवान तंवर उपस्थित थे। इसी प्रकार बालसमंद क्षेत्र में भी संपर्क अभियान प्रारंभ हुआ। इससे पूर्व रामपोल में संत मुरलीराम महाराज ने शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर संदीप जांगिड़, सुशील पारीक, धर्मेंद्र शर्मा, कमल अग्रवाल, श्रवण प्रजापत, गिरिराज व अमित उपस्थित थे।

चेनार में सुरेश सोलंकी, सुगन गहलोत, पंकज टाक, शिवराम टाक, सुरेंद्र सोलंकी, गुलाबचंद टाक व रूपचंद टाक भी उपस्थित थे। कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा गांव के रामद्वारे में साध्वी सूखी बाई से भी आशीर्वाद लिया गया। रामद्वारा की ओर से ₹5100 की समर्पण निधि कार्यकर्ताओं को समर्पित की गई। इस अवसर पर रामेश्वरी देवी, चुका बाई भी उपस्थित थे। जिला मुख्यालय पर जिला समिति के संरक्षक व राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के जिला संघचालक मुकेश भाटी व अग्रज पुखराज भाटी द्वारा ₹101000 की राशि भेंट की गई।

जिला समिति सदस्य बालकिशन ने बताया कि जिला समिति सचिव हेमंत जोशी के माध्यम से यह चेक समर्पित किया गया। मगरा बस्ती में अभियान का शुभारंभ किया गया। बड़ली आश्रम के महंत स्वामी हरिनारायण शास्त्री ने संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर ताराचंद बंसीवाल, रूपचंद बोहरा, सेवा भारती के प्रांतीय कार्यकर्ता पुरुषोत्तम राजवंशी, रेवंतराम मड़ासिया, दिनेश माली, तुलसीराम मेघवाल, भीखनाथ कालबेलिया, ताराचंद दोलिया, श्याम सुंदर महाराज, सोहनलाल दोलिया, कन्हैयालाल, समंदर सिंह, दुर्गाराम सेन, जिला प्रचार प्रमुख मेघराज राव मौजूद रहे।

