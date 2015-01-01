पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:12 फीट लम्बी मूंछों वाले मूलचंद नहीं रहे, कोरोना से निधन, प्रदेश में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड था

कुचामन सिटी/नागौर26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

मूंछे हो तो मूलचंद जैसी जो अब सिर्फ यादों में रह गई है। कुचामन के निकटवर्ती ग्राम आनंदपुरा निवासी 48 वर्षीय मूलचंद शर्मा 12 दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे।

इसके बाद पिछले 10 दिन से मूलचंद का जयपुर के आरयूएचएस हॉस्पिटल में उपचार चल रहा था, जहां शनिवार देर रात इनका निधन हो गया। मूलचंद के निधन का समाचार सुनते ही आनंदपुरा गांव सहित पूरे जिले भर में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। आनंदपुरा गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि मूलचंद 19 वर्ष की उम्र में पशु मेलों में जाने लग गए थे।

इस दौरान पशु मेलों में आने वाले लोगों को देखा और उनमें कईयों की मूंछें बढ़ी हुई देखी तो मूलचंद ने भी मूंछें बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया। उनका सपना था कि वर्ल्ड में उनकी मूंछें सबसे बड़ी हो। हालांकि राजस्थान में मूलचंद की मूंछें नम्बर 2 के व्यक्ति के रूप में थी। मूलंचद के 12 फीट लम्बी मूंछें थी, जो राजस्थान में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड था। इन मूंछों को मेंटेन करने के लिए मूलचंद मूंछों में मुल्तानी मिट्टी व सरसों के तेल से मालिश करते थे।

दो बार सीएम से सम्मानित हो चुके, 20 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में अभिनय भी किया

मूलचंद शर्मा अपनी मूंछों की वजह से एक अलग पहचान रखते थे। वह 20 से ज्यादा राजस्थानी फिल्मों में अभिनय कर चुके हैं। वे विलेन का रोल निभाते थे। मूलचंद शर्मा अपनी मूंछों के चलते दो बार मुख्यमंत्री से सम्मानित हो चुके थे। मूलचंद के साथ सैलानी फोटो भी खिंचवाते थे।

