देवउठनी एकादशी आज:5 माह बाद जिले में आज 200 से ज्यादा शादियां

नागौर5 घंटे पहले
  • लॉकडाउन में रद्द शादियां और चार महीने बाद के सावे भी नवंबर-दिसंबर में हुए शिफ्ट

5 महीने बाद देवउठनी एकादशी पर बुधवार से सावाें की शुरुआत फिर से हाे जाएगी। इस बार कोरोना काल के चलते सीमित मेहमान की गाइडलाइन का असर तैयारियों पर दिख रहा। देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी से विवाह के मुहूर्त शुरू होकर 11 दिसंबर तक हैं। जिले में पहले ही सावे पर 200 से ज्यादा शादियां हाेगी। वहीं एक अनुमान के मुताबिक पूरे सीजन में जिलेभर में करीब 500 से 700 शादियां होगी।

नवंबर और दिसंबर माह में ही एक साथ इतनी शादियां हाेने के दाे कारण हैं। पहला लाॅकडाउन के कारण शादियाें का टलना जाे अब हाे रही। वहीं इस सीजन के बाद अगले मुहूर्त चार महीने बाद 24 अप्रैल से है। पंडित विमल पारीक ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में गोचर होने पर खरमास शुरू होगा। यह अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 15 जनवरी देवगुरु बृहस्पति अस्त होंगे, जो 12 फरवरी को उदय होंगे। शुक्र 17 फरवरी से 19 अप्रैल तक अस्त रहेगा। इस बीच अगले साल 16 फरवरी और 15 मार्च को बसंत पंचमी और फुलेरा दूज के अबूझ विवाह मुहूर्त भी रहेंगे।

श्रीहरि विष्णु के योग निंद्रा से जागने के बाद मंदिरों में तुलसी-शालिगराम विवाह मनोरथ के कार्यक्रम भी होंगे। कई मंंदिराें में तुलसीजी और भगवान जगदीश की शाही शादी होगी। मंदिर के मंडप में तुलसी-प्रभु दोनों परिणय सूत्र में बंधेगे।
नवंबर-दिसंबर में ये पांच बड़े मुहूर्त
नवंबर: 25 व 30 नवंबर
दिसंबर: 7, 9, 11 दिसंबर
2021 के शुभ विवाह मुहूर्त
अप्रैल: 25, 26, 27, 28, 30
मई: 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून: 5,6 , 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
जुलाई: 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18
कोरोना का असर : एकादशी पर होने वाले सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन इस बार नहीं हुए
देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद सावे में सामूहिक विवाह भी होते हैं। लेकिन यह समारोह भी कोरोना की भेंट चढ़ गए हैं। कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप के चलते इस बार सामूहिक कार्यक्रम रद्द हो गए है। शहर सहित जिलेभर में हर साल इस सावे में सामूहिक विवाह होता है।

लग्न-मुहूर्त होने पर नवंबर-दिसबंर में सामूहिक विवाह होता है। लेकिन समारोह में आने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए विभिन्न संस्थाओं के बीच सामूहिक कार्यक्रम को लेकर कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई। कई समाजाें के सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन हाेते आए है, मगर इस बार देवउठनी एकादशी पर नहीं हाेंगे। कोरोना की वजह से इस बार ऐसे कार्यक्रम नहीं हो पाएंगे।

