पोलियो की खुराक:6 लाख से अधिक बच्चों तथा मजदूरों के बच्चों को विशेष अभियान चलाकर पिलाई जाएगी दवा

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • पल्स पोलियो महाअभियान का प्रथम चरण रविवार से

पल्स पोलियो महाअभियान प्रथम चरण के तहत 31 जनवरी को प्रातः 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक जिले भर में 2263 बूथों पर 6 लाख 46 हजार 163 बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डा. मेहराम महिया ने बताया कि अभियान के पहले दिन 31 जनवरी को पल्स पोलियो महाअभियान के तहत तय किए गए 2263 बूथों पर बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसके बाद एक व दो फरवरी को घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी।

पल्स पोलियो अभियान में कुल 9188 वैक्सीनेटर (टीकाकर्मी) और 452 सुपरवाइजर लगाए गए हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त पूरे जिले की 284 मोबाइल टीमों का गठन करने के साथ-साथ 65 ट्रांजिट बूथ भी बनाए गए हैं। पोलियो खुराक पिलाते समय एवं स्थान पर कोविड गाइडलाइन का आवश्यक रूप से पालन किया जाएगा।

इस वर्ष घुमन्तु जातियां विशेष तौर पर गाडिया लौहारों, मनिहारों, पत्थरों का कार्य करने वालों, गृह निर्माण तथा ईंट-भट्टों पर कार्य करने वाले श्रमिकों के बच्चों के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाकर पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। सभी ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी, चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी लगातार अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में भ्रमण करेंगे तथा सभी बच्चों को बूथ पर लाकर दवा पिलाने में सहयोग देंगे।

