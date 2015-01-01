पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:एमपी से 3 खेपों में 60 से अधिक हथियार सप्लाई, तस्कर को इस काम के 15 हजार ‌‌रूपए महीने मिलते

नागौर23 मिनट पहले
  • एसपी के निर्देश पर हथियारों की जब्ती से जुड़ा मामला, पुलिस ने द्वीप कॉलोनी के एक मकान से 8 जनों को दबोचा था

एसपी के निर्देशन में डीएसटी ने दो स्थानों से 10 जनों को दबोचा था। इनमें दो जने मोटरसाइकिल सहित पांचौड़ी से तथा 8 जने कोतवाली थाना इलाके के मूंडवा चौराहे के पास द्वीप कॉलोनी के एक मकान से टीम के हत्थे चढ़े थे। इनमें वह तस्कर भी शामिल था, जिसने नागौर में बड़े स्तर पर हथियार सप्लाई का कारोबार किया है।

पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार नागौर जिले में खुनखुना थाना इलाके के भण्डारी निवासी प्रीतम बड़े स्तर पर हथियार सप्लाई के कारोबार में लिप्त है। इसने मध्य प्रदेश से नागौर तक हथियारों की 3 बड़ी खेपे पहुंचाई हैं। इनमें 60 से अधिक हथियारों को सप्लाई किया जा चुका है, और इस पूरे कारोबार में अभी तक प्रीतम की भूमिका सामने आ रही है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार पुलिस की धरपकड़ से बचने एवं किसी को शक नहीं हो इसके लिए हथियारों की तस्करी प्रीतम बस के माध्यम से ही करता आया है। हथियारों की सप्लाई में उसको विजय नाम का एक शख्स 15 हजार रुपए महीना देता था। हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी तक विजय की गिरफ्तारी नहीं बताई है, लेकिन पुलिस विजय से पूछताछ जरूर कर रही है, जिसका खुलासा होना अभी शेष है।

उठाए 10, गिरफ्तार 3 ही बताए, 7 जनों को अभी छोड़ा

पुलिस ने जिन 8 लोगों को द्वीप कॉलोनी के मकान से उठाया उनमें एक फाइनेंस का काम करने वाला शख्स भी था। जबकि 7 हथियार सप्लाई करने वाले के साथी। अब उक्त मकान के गेट खुले हुए हैं और वहां कोई भी नहीं हैं। कॉलोनी के लोगों ने बताया तीन दिन पहले पुलिस की दो-तीन जीपें यहां आई थीं, जिनमें सादा वर्दी में पुलिस के कार्मिक थे।

जो यहां से 8 लोगों को निकालकर ले गए थे। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को 4 हथियारों की जब्ती के साथ 3 आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी बताई। इनमें खुनखुना थाना इलाके के भंडारी निवासी प्रीतम पुत्र ओम प्रकाश गुसाई, कोतवाली थाना इलाके के बड़ली निवासी सुखराम उर्फ सूखा पुत्र मूलाराम जाट तथा लुहारपुरा दरखानों का मोहल्ला निवासी तनवीर अहमद पुत्र मुमताज अहमद है। इनमें से प्रीतम 4 दिन व शेष दो आरोपी 3-3 दिन तक पुलिस रिमांड पर हैं।

इधर, डीएसटी ने कोतवाली थाना पुलिस के सुपुर्द किए रोल थाना इलाके के नरेश सोमड़वाल पुत्र रिद्धकरण जाट, मूण्डवा के थिरोद निवासी महावीर सिंह पुत्र रतन सिंह तथा राजूदास पुत्र उगमदास वैष्णव, खुनखुना थाना इलाके के भण्डारी निवासी श्रवणराम पुत्र भगवानाराम जाट, बड़ावरा निवासी निर्भयाराम पुत्र पूनारा मेघवाल, रोल इलाके के सोनेली निवासी महेन्द्र भांबू पुत्र रामपाल जाट का पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाया। इसके बाद सभी को एसडीएम के समक्ष पेश किया। पुलिस ने इन 6 जनों के बारे में अभी तक कोई खुलासा नहीं किया है।

डीएसटी को हथियारों की जब्ती का टास्क दिया था

एसपी श्वेता ने बताया कि डीएसटी को टास्क देकर हथियारों की जब्ती करवाई गई है। अब डिप्टी स्तर के अधिकारी से जांच करवा रहे हैं। गड़बड़ी पर कार्रवाई भी होगी। वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रकरण में जिस डिप्टी को मॉनिटरिंग अधिकारी लगाया गया है उनकी ओर से अभी तक प्रकरण में कुछ भी स्पष्ट रूप से जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। इसके अलावा शेष 7 जनों के बारे में भी कुछ भी नहीं बताया गया है। इससे प्रकरण में कई सवाल भी खड़े हो गए हैं।

प्रकरण की जानकारी देने से बच रहे जांच अधिकारी
पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ के निर्देशन में डीएसटी प्रभारी वीडी शर्मा के नेतृत्व में हुई कार्रवाई की थाना पुलिस को भनक तक नहीं थी। जबकि एसपी बीते कई दिनों से इस पर निगरानी बनाए हुए थी। इसके चलते पांच दिनों तक कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं हुई। बाद में इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया, लेकिन अब इस प्रभावी कार्रवाई पर थाना स्तर के मॉनिटरिंग अधिकारी पानी फेरते दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने जिन हथियारों की सप्लाई एवं कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां पुलिस को बताई उनके आधार पर पुलिस के मॉनिटरिंग अधिकारी वहां तक नहीं पहुंचे हैं।

इससे हथियारों की बड़े पैमाने पर जब्ती के मामले का शुरूआत में ही दम घुटता दिखाई पड़ रहा है। प्रकरण के जांच अधिकारी अनुसंधान का राग अलाप कर इतिश्री करते दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया हथियारों की जब्ती तो होगी साथ में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारियां भी और होंगी। क्योंकि आरोपियों ने 60 से अधिक हथियार सप्लाई किए हैं। इस प्रकरण की वे खुद मॉनिटरिंग करेंगी। प्रत्येक से प्रोगेस भी लेंगी। खानापूर्ति बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी।

