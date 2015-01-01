पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:शादी-समारोह स्थलों से आए दिन हो रही मोटरसाइकिल चोरी की वारदातें

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक कई वारदातें हो चुकी मगर खुलासा एक का भी नहीं

इन दिनों शादी समारोह स्थल चोरों का प्रमुख अड्डा बने हुए हैं। हालत ये है कि दूर-दराज से शादी समारोह स्थलों में पहुंच रहे लोगों की आए दिन मोटरसाइकिल चोरी हो रही है। इससे लोग परेशान हैं। वहीं खुलासे के नाम पर संबंधित थाना पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठी हुई है। इससे चोरों के हौसले बुलंद बने हुए हैं। जानकारों के अनुसार जब से शादी समारोह का सीजन हुआ है औसतन एक दर्जन चोरी की वारदातें हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन खुलासे के नाम पर पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठी हुई है। इसके चलते अभी तक एक भी चोरी की वारदात नहीं खुली है।
चोरी की ताजा वारदातें
डेगाना थाना इलाके के तिलानेस निवासी सुखाराम पुत्र मंगलाराम जाट ने पुलिस को सैंटी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वारदात 9 दिसंबर की शाम वह रामसरी गांव स्थित एक शादी समारोह में गया था। वहां उसने अपनी मोटरसाइकिल को खड़ा किया। इसके बाद जब वह बाहर आया तो मोटरसाइकिल गायब थी।

उसने इधर-उधर बाइक को देखा लेकिन उसका कहीं पता नहीं लगा। अगले दिन 11 दिसंबर को थाना पुलिस को रिपोर्ट सौंपी, लेकिन पता अभी तक नहीं लगा है। इससे एक दिन पहले पादूकलां इलाके से मोटरसाइकिल एवं हेलमेट चोरी की वारदात हुई थी, जिसका अभी तक सुराग नहीं लगा है। जबकि 21 नवंबर को सदर थाना इलाके से भी मोटरसाइकिल चोरी की वारदात हुई थी।

चोरी की वारदातों के खुलासे के नाम पर पुलिस की ज्यादातर टीमें शांत बैठी हुई है। चोरों की धरपकड़ के किसी तरह के प्रयास भी नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। इससे बाइक चोरी की वारदातों में निरंतर इजाफा हो रहा है। जानकारों के अनुसार करीब तीन माह से पुलिस ने एक भी बाइक चोरी की बड़ी वारदात का खुलासा नहीं किया है। बाइक चोरी की अब तक कई वारदातें हो चुकी हैं।

