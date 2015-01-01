पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पांच और संस्थाओं के साथ एमओयू हस्ताक्षरित, गुणवत्ता में होगा सुधार

नागाैरएक घंटा पहले
  • काॅलेज शिक्षा के आयुक्त ने विभाग की ओर से इन एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर

शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए विभाग स्तर पर किए जा रहे प्रयासों के अन्तर्गत 5 और संस्थाओं के साथ एम.ओ.यू. हस्ताक्षरित किए गए। श्री बी.आर. मिर्धा राजकीय महाविद्यालय, नागौर के प्राचार्य डाॅ. शंकरलाल जाखड़ ने बताया कि काॅलेज शिक्षा के आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने विभाग की ओर से इन एम.ओ.यू. पर हस्ताक्षर किए।

उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रुप में बनी हुई है, और इस लक्ष्य को सामूहिक प्रयासों द्वारा ही पूरा किया जा सकता है। जब तक शिक्षा सबकी चिन्ता का विषय और प्रयासों का केन्द्र नहीं बनती है, इसमें गुणात्मक परिवर्तन स्थापित करना मुश्किल होगा।

कार्यक्रम में काॅलेज शिक्षा के पूर्व आयुक्त प्रदीप कुमार बोरड ने उच्चशिक्षा में सुधारात्मक आवश्यकताओं पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि शिक्षा समाज की आवश्यकताएं पूरी करती है।

इसी प्रकार मंशा मानव कल्याण मिशन संस्था जयपुर ने काॅलेज शिक्षा में पढ़ रहे 10 हजार युवाओं को नवीन तकनीकि आधारित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी केन्द्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण देने, स्किल रेडियो आरम्भ करने के लिए, अपलिफ्टमैण्ट ऑफ सोसाइटी विद होलिस्टिक एण्ड होमियोपैथिक एप्रोच -ऊषा, जयपुर ने संस्था विकास में सामुदायिक भागीदारी सम्बलन, शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता के लिए प्रशिक्षण, स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता के लिए जनचेतना कार्यक्रमों में सहभागिता हेतु, गुरुभक्ति संस्था द्वारा युवाओं में चरित्र निर्माण एवं संस्थागत विकास के लिये विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहभागिता के लिए तथा मानव निर्माण संस्थान जयपुर ने युवाओं को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की निःशुल्क तैयारी करवाने के लिए एम.ओ.यू. हस्ताक्षर किये हैं। काॅलेज शिक्षा के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त बी. एल. गोयल आदि मौजूद रहे।

