अभियान:मूंडवा में 250 से अधिक 5 साल तक के बच्चों को पिलाई पोलियो की दवा

मूण्डवा6 घंटे पहले
  • अभियान के तहत बासनी के घरों में 1440 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई

तीन दिवसीय पोलियो अभियान के तहत तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को मूंडवा में राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, नगरपालिका के साथ सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर 12 अलग-अलग बूथ लगा कर पांच साल से कम बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराई पिलाई। इस दौरान लगभग 250 से अधिक बच्चों को तीसरे दिन दवा पिलाई।

चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम के साथ वीर तेजा महिला शिक्षण संस्था की नर्सिंग, स्टूडेंट्स, आशा सहयोगिनी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो पिला रही है। इस दौरान सुपरवाइजर नरपत राम डूकिया, जीएनएम मिथिलेश सिखवाल, वीर तेजा नर्सिंग छात्रा मयूरी, आशा सहयोगिनी नसीम बानो, जीएनएम ललिता मौजूद रहे।

बासनी| पोलियो अभियान के तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को बासनी में घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई। बासनी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के प्रभारी डाॅ. राजेश दैया ने बताया कि बासनी व आस-पास की ढाणियों में 1440 बच्चों को पोलियों की दवा पिलाई गई।

रोल| जायल ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में कुल 42372 बच्चों को पोलियोरोधी दवा पिलाई गई। इसी प्रकार क्षेत्र में पोलियो दवा पिलाने के लिए 197 बूथ स्थापित किए गए व 53 मोबाइल टीमें भी गठित की गई तथा कार्य के निरीक्षण के लिए 45 सुपरवाइजर भी नियुक्त किए थे। इसी प्रकार रोल सेक्टर में 1780 बच्चों को पोलियोरोधी दवा पिलाई गई। रोल सीएचसी के एसएमओ डॉ.राजेन्द्रसिंह कालवी ने बताया कि कोई भी बच्चा दवा पीने से वंचित नहीं रहे, इसलिए सोमवार व मंगलवार को कार्मिकों द्वारा पोलियोरोधी दवा पिलाई गई।

