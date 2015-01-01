पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना का कहर:115 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, पिछले तीन दिनों में लगातार 100 के ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले

विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो सर्दियों के अगले 38 दिन संक्रमण के लिहाज से बेहद घातक है।

जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना के 115 नए केस सामने आए। जिसके बाद नागौर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7523 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, कुल 97 लोगों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिसके बाद राज्य में ठीक हुए लोगों की संख्या 6790 पर पहुंच गई। जिसके बाद सरकारी आंकड़ों की माने तो जिले में कुल 660 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं।

जिले में अब तक कुल 161366 कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। जिसमें से 7523 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं, अब तक 73 लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत हो चुकी है। इससे पहले मंगलवार को जिले में कुल 156 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे। वहीं, सोमवार को 134 केस सामने आए।

विशेषज्ञों ने चेताया

विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो सर्दियों के अगले 38 दिन संक्रमण के लिहाज से बेहद घातक है। चुनाव जैसी लापरवाही शादियों में भी रखी तो रोग और फैलेगा। सर्दियों में दूसरे वायरस भी सक्रिय होंगे, जिससे कोरोना और घातक प्रहार करेगा। मास्क जरुर पहनें।

असली खतरा अब

सर्दियों में तापमान गिरने के साथ ही वायरस और ताकतवर होगा। अन्य मौसमी, वायरस व बैक्टीरिया जनित रोग भी बढ़ेंगे। विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो मौसमी बीमारियों से बचना हो या कोरोना से, मास्क हर हाल में जरूरी है। सावधानी में ही सुरक्षा है।

