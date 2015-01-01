पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना 9 हजार के पार:42 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, 49 ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज; 300 एक्टिव केस

नागौर15 मिनट पहले
अब तक कुल 188041 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है।

नागौर में बुधवार को 42 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए। वहीं, 49 लोग ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए। इसे मिलाकर नागौर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9022 पहुंच गया। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 8634 पहुंच गई। वहीं, जिले में अब तक कुल 88 लोगों की संक्रमण की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले में अब तक कुल 188041 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 9022 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके बाद जिले में 300 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं। जिन्हें अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। जिसके साथ सख्ती के साथ नियमों का पालन करवाया जा रहा है।

कोरोना के कारण नहीं होगा सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन

शहर के राधाकृष्ण भगवान के मंदिर में कुमावत समाज सुधार सेवा समिति की मासिक बैठक आयोजित की गई। समिति के अध्यक्ष मदनलाल पीपलोदा व समाज के अध्यक्ष नारायणराम नोखवाल की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में कोषाध्यक्ष तुलसीराम राजस्थानी की ओर से 14 वें सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट पढ़कर सुनाई गई।

इसके पश्चात समाज की ओर से सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना महामारी व सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइड लाइन की पालन करते हुए आगामी रामनवमी 2021 को सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन आयोजित नहीं किया जाएगा। 15 वें सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन को एक वर्ष के लिए स्थगित किया जाएगा। पंद्रह वर्षों में पहली बार समाज की ओर से सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया गया, क्योंकि 14वां सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन कोरोना महामारी के चलते धूमधाम से नहीं मनाया गया।

