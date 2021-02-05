पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर:9017 बेटियों को मिला गार्गी पुरस्कार, खातों में भेजे जाएंगे ‌3.71 कराेड़ रुपए

नागौर28 मिनट पहले
मेड़ता सिटी के मोररा रोड स्थित आदर्श नवोदय विद्यालय प्रांगण गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह आयोजित किया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
मेड़ता सिटी के मोररा रोड स्थित आदर्श नवोदय विद्यालय प्रांगण गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह आयोजित किया गया।

जिले की 9017 बेटियों को मंगलवार को गार्गी पुरस्कार दिया गया। यह संख्या गत वर्ष की बेटियों से करीब 150 अधिक रही। पुरस्कार के तहत 10वीं की छात्राओं को 3 हजार एवं 12वीं की छात्राओं को 5 हजार रुपए प्रत्येक छात्रा को दिए जाएंगे। इसी हिसाब से जिले की 9017 मेधावी बेटियों को कुल 3.71 कराेड़ रुपए की राशि पुरस्कार के तौर पर दी जा रही है।

दरअसल, मंगलवार को बंसत पंचमी के दिन समारोह जिले के प्रत्येक ब्लॉक मुख्यालय पर आयोजित किया गया। पुरस्कार की राशि संबंधित छात्राओं के खाते में स्थानांतरित की गई। पुरस्कार 10वीं एवं 12वीं में 75 फीसदी या इससे अधिक अंक लाने पर दिया जाता है। नागौर ब्लॉक स्तरीय समारोह हनुमान बाग पर हुआ। पुरस्कार लेने पहुंचने वाली छात्राओं को समारोह के दौरान केवल प्रमाण-पत्रों का ही वितरण किया गया। संबंधित छात्राओं को स्कूल आईडी साथ लेकर पहुंचे।

मेड़ता की 637 बालिकाओं को दिया गार्गी पुरस्कार एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार

मेड़ता में कुल 637 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार दिया गया। इनमें से विज्ञान वर्ग में साक्षी व्यास ने 93. 60 प्रतिशत प्राप्त किए। वाणिज्य वर्ग में ऋचा अग्रवाल 91.00, कला वर्ग में डिंपल 94.60, कक्षा 10 में कोमल राजपुरोहित ने 96. 17 प्रतिशत प्राप्त करके अव्वल स्थान प्राप्त किया।

