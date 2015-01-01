पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर:अवैध बजरी खनन के विरुद्ध प्रशासन ने फिर दिखाई सख्ती, रात 8 बजे बाद बजरी खनन करने वालों को अवैध माना जाएगा

नागौर13 मिनट पहले
लीज से भर कर जाने वाले बजरी वाहनों के अलावा अवैध रूप से बजरी भरकर जाने वाले वाहनों पर प्रशासन की पूरी नजर रहेगी।

जिले के रिया बड़ी उपखंड क्षेत्र में बजरी के अवैध खनन पर लगाम कसने के लिए प्रशासन ने अब बजरी लीज के अलावा स्थापित अन्य धर्म कांटा के समपरिवर्तन का आदेश दिया है। अवैध बजरी खनन पर अंकुश लगे इसके लिए उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश के एम द्वारा रियांबड़ी उपखंड क्षेत्र में बजरी के वाहन तोलने के लिए लगाए गए धर्म कांटा को तीन दिवस में समपरिवर्तन करवाने का आदेश देते हुए कार्यालय में पत्रावली पेश करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

निर्देश दिए हैं रात्रि 8:00 पश्चात बजरी खनन करने वालों को अवैध माना जाएगा

जब बजरी लीज धारी नियमानुसार सुबह 6:00 से 8:00 तक बजरी के वाहन भरेंगे। रात 8:00 बजे बाद बजरी के वाहन नहीं भरने से रात्रि में निकलने वाले अवैध वाहनों की पहचान सरलता से हो जाएगी। जिसे पुलिस एवं प्रशासन इन पर सख्ती कर सकेगा उपखंड अधिकारी द्वारा सभी धर्म कांटा संचालकों को धर्म कांटा से परिवर्तन का आदेश प्रदान करते हुए नोटिस चस्पा करवाए गए हैं।

उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश केएम ने बताया कि रिया बड़ी उपखंड क्षेत्र में बजरी लीज पर धर्म कांटे लगे हैं। इनके अलावा बगैर लीज के भी धर्म कांटे चल रहे हैं। जिससे कि बजरी का अवैध परिवहन हो रहा है। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस और प्रशासन को नहीं लग पा रही थी। इसका तोड़ निकालने के लिए रिया बड़ी उप खंड क्षेत्र के बजरी लीज धारकों को छोड़कर सभी धर्म कांटा मालिकों को नोटिस देकर धर्म कांटा से समपरिवर्तन का आदेश एवं पत्रावली कार्यालय में तीन दिवस में देने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि लीज से भर कर जाने वाले बजरी वाहनों के अलावा अवैध रूप से बजरी भरकर जाने वाले वाहनों पर प्रशासन की पूरी नजर रहेगी।

इसके साथ ही उपखंड अधिकारी ने बताया कि आने वाले दिनों में रिया बड़ी के समस्त बजरी लीज धारकों के साथ बैठक आयोजित कर सुबह 6:00 से रात्रि 8:00 बजे तक ही बजरी का खनन किए जाने पर सहमति बनाई जा रही है।

