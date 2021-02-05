पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर जल जीवन मिशन:2024 तक प्रत्येक घर में जल का कनेक्शन दिए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
जल बचत व जल संरक्षण के लिए संकल्प लिया गया।  - Dainik Bhaskar
जल बचत व जल संरक्षण के लिए संकल्प लिया गया। 

जल जीवन मिशन योजना के अंतर्गत मंगलवार को मुंदियाड़ ग्राम पंचायत के राजीव गांधी केन्द्र में प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता सरपंच रामअवतार ने की। जिन्होंने समिति सदस्यों को टीम वर्क के साथ अधिक लोगों को सहभागिता के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस दौरान जल बचत व जल संरक्षण के लिए संकल्प लिया गया।

जिला एचआरडी सलाहकार डॉक्टर तेजवीर चौधरी ने बताया कि जल जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत वर्ष 2024 तक प्रत्येक घर में जल का कनेक्शन दिए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस दौरान ग्राम जल एवं स्वछता समिति के दायित्व, भूमिका, जन सहयोग, बैंक खाता संधारण व कार्य की देख रेख पर विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी गई।

इस अवसर पर पीएचईडी उपखंड मुंडवा के कनिष्ठ अभियंता मानसिंह रेवाड़ ने स्वीकृत योजना की तकनीकी पहलु पर जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि योजना में दस प्रतिशत सहयोग जनता कि भागीदारी से सुनिश्चत होगा।

