पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नागौर के बासनी में पंचायती राज चुनाव:भीड़ को हटाने के लिए पुलिस को थोड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी, नोकझोंक के बीच मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न

नागौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदान के दौरान जगह-जगह पुलिसबल तैनात किया गया।
  • एक मतदान केंद्र मैं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के बीच नोकझोंक भी हुई

जिले के बासनी कस्बे में सोमवार को पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव हुए। जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए हुए चुनाव में वास्तव में मतदान 39% हुआ। बासनी में 19652 में से 7647 वोट पड़े। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली। कोरोना काल में बासनी में पहली बार हुए चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने अपने चेहरे पर मास्क लगाकर मतदान किया।

मतदान से पहले मतदाताओं की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। कई मतदाताओं के हैंड वॉश करवाए गए। मतदान के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का खास ख्याल रखा गया। दोपहर 1:00 बजे जिला कलेक्टर एवं उपखंड अधिकारी और पुलिस अधीक्षक ने मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया इस दौरान पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों ने मतदाताओं से मतदान केंद्र के अंदर अपना मोबाइल फोन नहीं ले जाने की हिदायत दी।

बासनी में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव में कांग्रेस आरएलपी और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के बीच रोचक मुकाबला होने के आसार हैं। जबकि बासनी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी कमजोर नजर आ रहे हैं। दोपहर में मतदान केंद्र के बाहर खड़ी भीड़ को हटाने के लिए पुलिस को थोड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। वही, एक मतदान केंद्र मैं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के बीच नोकझोंक भी हुई। कुल मिलाकर बासनी में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें