पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नागौर:सरियों से लदी पिकअप से टकराई कार, पांच घायल; तीन को किया अजमेर रैफर

नागौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुटाटी सरहद में खड़ी पिकअप जीप में फंसी कार।
  • टायर फटने के कारण कार लोहे के सरियों से भरी पिकअप जीप से टकरा गयी

जिले के बुटाटी धाम सरहद में बुधवार तड़के एक कार खड़ी पिकअप से टकरा गई। जिसके कारण कार सवार पांच लोग घायल हो गए। जिन्हें एम्बुलेंस 108 की मदद से से मेड़ता सिटी राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पहुंचाया गया। जहां से तीन घायलों को अजमेर रैफर कर दिया गया। मौके पर पहुंची कुचेरा पुलिस ने क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को क्रेन की सहायता से मौके से हटवाया।

एम्बुलेंस 108 के चालक सुरेन्द्र लोयल व ई एम टी बसंत दाधीच ने बताया कि मेड़ता के पास पाण्डुखां गांव निवासी रामावतार (21), सुरेश दास (30), सोहनदास (42), गिरधरदास (30) और लक्ष्मणदास (24) कार लेकर पाण्डुखां से संत चतुरदास महाराज के दर्शन करने व लकवाग्रस्त सोहनदास को परिक्रमा दिलाने बुटाटी आ रहे थे। रास्ते में बुटाटी बाइपास से थोड़ा पहले टायर फटने के कारण कार लोहे के सरियों से भरी पिकअप जीप से टकरा गयी।

दुर्घटना में गम्भीर घायल तीन व्यक्तियों को मेड़ता सिटी से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद अजमेर रैफर कर दिया गया। एम्बुलेंस 108 के चालक सुरेन्द्र लोयल व ई एम टी बसंत दाधिच ने बताया कि हादसे में गम्भीर घायल लक्ष्मण दास, गिरधारीदास व सुरेश दास को फैक्चर हो जाने के कारण मेड़ता सिटी से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद अजमेर रैफर कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें