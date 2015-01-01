पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगौर में सर्दी की तैयारी:रेन बसेरों में होगी सफाई-सफाई, गर्म बिस्तर आदि के पूरे इंतजाम किए जाएंगे

नगाौर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में निर्देश दिए।(प्रतिकात्मक फोटो।)
  • कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में बीस सूत्री कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक भी ली

सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही जिले के रैन बसेरों में सफाई व्यवस्थाएं सुचारू रूप से होंगी और यहां ठहरने वाले लोगों के लिए आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं भी की जाएंगी। इसे लेकर जिला कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में निर्देश दिए।

जिला कलेक्टर ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त को निर्देश दिए कि स्थानीय निकाय विभाग की ओर से संचालित रेन बसैरों का निरीक्षण करते हुए वहां साफ-सफाई करवाने के साथ-साथ यहां ठहरने वाले लोगों के लिए सर्दी से बचने के लिए गर्म बिस्तर आदि के पूरे इंतजाम किए जाएं। डाॅ. सोनी ने नागौर शहर में जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था का रिव्यु करने के लिए अधीक्षण अभियंता जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग व आयुक्त को संयुक्त रूप से संबंधित स्टाफ की बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने परिषद आयुक्त को शहरी क्षेत्र में शहर में किए गए पौधरोपण की नियमित देखभाल करवाने तथा कोरोना जागरूकता आंदोलन को जारी रखते हुए माॅस्क आदि वितरित किए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

जिला कलेक्टर ने सिलिकोसिस पीड़ित की मृत्यु के बाद उनकी आश्रिता पत्नी को नियमानुसार शेष सहयोग राशि का भुगतान करवाने, पालनहार योजना में बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने तथा सिलिकोसिस पीड़ितों में वंचित को पेंशन योजना का लाभ दिलाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग, श्रम विभाग तथा जिला क्षय रोग निवारण विभाग को सिलिकोसिस पीड़ितों के प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने में संवेदनशीलता रखते हुए काम करने के निर्देश दिए।

जिला कलेक्टर ने जिले में निराश्रित गोवंश को गौशालाओं में डाले जाने की प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर समीक्षा करते हुए संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन को निर्देश दिए कि यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि शहरी क्षेत्रों में एक भी निराश्रित गोवंश खुले में न घूमे, सभी को निकटवर्ती गौशालाओं में डाला जाकर उनकी टैगिंग की जाए। डाॅ. सोनी ने रोडवेज के नागौर आगार प्रबंधक को निर्देश दिए कि बसों में कोरोना जागरूकता की टैग लाइन माॅस्क लगाओ, दो गज की दूरी रखो, प्रिंट करवाएं। जिला कलक्टर ने लीड बैंक मैनेजर व उप निदेशक कृषि विभाग को निर्देश दिए कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया जाए। उन्होंने महाप्रबंधक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र को मुद्रा लोन, पीएमएलपी तथा एमएलडब्लयुपी के प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए।

खाद्य सुरक्षा एक्ट की सूची से अपात्र लोगों के नाम हटाने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के निर्देश देते हुए जिला कलक्टर ने रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक को निर्देश दिए कि इस कार्य में वे शिक्षा विभाग, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा पंचायतीराज विभाग का सहयोग ले। डाॅ. सोनी ने सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक को नशा मुक्ति अभियान को सफल बनाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने अभियान के तहत मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि सरकारी स्कूलों के आसपास के क्षेत्र में कहीं भी नशीले पदार्थों की बिक्री न हो, इसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए। डाॅ. सोनी ने कोटपा एक्ट की पालना और इसके प्रचार-प्रसार तथा उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने की प्रगति रिपोर्ट हर सप्ताह दिए जाने के निर्देश मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को दिए। सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्युतीकरण को लेकर चलाए जा रहे अभियान उजास की प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर समीक्षा करते हुए शेष रहे विद्यालयों को भी कनेक्शन से जोड़े जाने का काम जल्द से जल्द करने के निर्देश मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी तथा अधीक्षण अभियंता विद्युत निगम को दिए।

जिला कलक्टर ने मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को राजश्री योजना में बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने, संस्थागत प्रसव तथा टीकाकरण को बढ़ावा देने, मेड़ता के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में पोर्टेबल सिलेण्डर मुहैया करवाते हुए वहां तीन बैड कोविड पाॅजिटिव मरीजों के उपचार के लिए मय आइसोलेशन वार्ड डवलप करवाने के निर्देश दिए। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. सुकुमार कश्यप ने जनता क्लिनिक योजना में चिन्हित किए गए स्थानों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि पुराना अस्पताल परिसर में जनता क्लिनिक को शुरू किया जा चुका है। जिला कलक्टर ने श्रम विभाग की प्रसूति सहायता योजना का सरकारी चिकित्सालयों में व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करने के लिए जननी सुरक्षा योजना वार्ड में उक्त योजना के बोर्ड बनवाकर लगाने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में नागौर लिफ्ट पेयजल परियोजना, अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग, खनिज विभाग, वन विभाग, रीको, महिला अधिकारिता विभाग, सहित विभिन्न विभागों की समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा बैठक में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जवाहर चौधरी, सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं दमयंती कंवर, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. सुकुमार कश्यप, नगर परिषद आयुक्त मनीषा चौधरी, सीपीओ श्रवणलाल रेगर, जिला परिवहन अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश चौधरी, कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक हरजीराम चैधरी, एवीवीएनएल के अधीक्षण अभियंता आर.बी.सिंह, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संपतराम, संयुक्त निदेशक डीओआईटी योगेश कुमार, जिला उद्योग केन्द्र के महाप्रबंधक सुशील छाबड़ा व सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक रामदयाल मांझु सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

बीस सूत्री कार्यक्रमों की प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर भी समीक्षा
जिला कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में बीस सूत्री कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक भी ली। उन्होंने मनरेगा, श्रमिक कल्याण, आजीविका मिशन, अनुसूचित विनियोजन क्षेत्र में काम रहे श्रमिकों के कल्याण, संस्थागत प्रसव, टीकाकरण, शुद्ध पेयजल, उत्तर मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति, सड़कों के निर्माण, पौधरोपण कार्यक्रमों के लक्ष्यों व प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर समीक्षा की और संबंधित विभागों के जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें