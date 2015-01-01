पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना:41 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, 93 लोग ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किए गए

नागौर
जिले में अब तक कुल 183765 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 8402 पहुंच गई

नागौर में शनिवार को कोरोना के 41 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। वही, 93 लोग ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए। जिसके बाद नागौर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 8826 पहुंच गया। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 8402 पहुंच गई।

जिले में अब तक कुल 183765 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 8826 ही पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिसके बाद जिले में 340 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं। जिन्हें अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। जिसके साथ सख्ती के साथ नियमों का पालन करवाया जा रहा है।


नगर परिषद कर्मियों ने निकाली जागरूकता रैली

राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कोरोना के विरूद्ध जन आन्दोलन अभियान के अन्तर्गत अभियान प्रभारी कलीम अशरफ व गठित टीम के द्वारा नगर परिषद नागौर के समस्त कार्यालय कार्मिकों द्वारा बाईक रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। रैली नगर परिषद नागौर कार्यालय से नकास गेट होते हुए शिवबाड़ी सर्किल, किले की ढाल, गांधी चौक से बी रोड़ होते हए दिल्ली दरवाजा से विजय वल्लभ चौराहा़ से होते हुए मूण्डवा चौराहा, नागौर स्टेडियम, मानासर चैराहा, कलेक्ट्री चौराहा, रेल्वे स्टेशन चैराहा, पुराना अस्पताल, नया दरवाजा, करणी काॅलोनी, शारदा पुरम, राठौड़ी कुआ, त्यागी मार्केट, माही दरवाजा, बख्ता सागर, नया दरवाजा से बाड़ी कुआ से नकास गेट से वापस कार्यालय नगर परिषद नागौर रैली का समापन किया।

