थानाधिकारी पर छेड़छाड़ का केस दर्ज:महिला सिपाही ने कहा- थानेदार ने मुझे छेड़ा, एसपी ने दोनों को लाइन हाजिर किया

नागौर31 मिनट पहले
डेगाना थानाधिकारी राजपालसिंह के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद हटाया गया।

जिले के डेगाना थाने के थानेदार के खिलाफ इसी थाने में पदस्थ एक महिला सिपाही ने छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगाया है। महिला सिपाही ने इसी थाने में थानेदार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। एसपी ने थानेदार और महिला सिपाही दोनों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। थानाधिकारी राजपाल सिंह पर धारा 354 और 504 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ द्वारा राजपाल सिंह को तुरंत लाइन हाजिर किया गया। एसपी द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा गया कि डेगाना थानाधिकारी राजपालसिंह के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद हटाया जाता है। इसके साथ ही तुरंत प्रभाव से नागौर में लाइन हाजिर किया जाता है।

महिला कांस्टेबल को भी हटाया गया

गौरतलब है कि डेगाना थाना प्रभारी एवं एक महिला कांस्टेबल के बीच बीते कई दिनों से विवाद चल रहा है। दोनों ही कार्मिकों के खिलाफ डेगाना थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज होते ही पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बुधवार को दोनों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि डेगाना थाना प्रभारी राजपाल सिंह तथा महिला कांस्टेबल मंजू रिणवा के खिलाफ डेगाना थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज होने की वजह से दोनों को डेगाना से हटाते हुए लाइन हाजिर किया है।

