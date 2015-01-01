पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो ट्रॉला में लगी भीषण आग:आमने-सामने की टक्कर के बाद जलकर कबाड़ हुए दो ट्रॉले, 3 लोग घायल

नागौर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस हादसे के बाद मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में तमाशबीनों का जमावड़ा लग गया।
  • आग की लपटें भीषण होने की वजह से उस पर काबू पाने में करीब दो घंटे का समय लग गया

शनिवार देर शाम नागौर जिले के चिमरानी में दो ट्रेलरों की भीषण टक्कर हो गई। जिसमें दोनों वाहन जल गए। जिसमें तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर सदर थाना पुलिस और दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। इसके बाद घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। वहीं, आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास शुरू किया गया।

घटना सदर थाना इलाके के जोधपुर रोड पर चिमरानी फांटा के पास हुई। जहां ओवरटेक के चक्कर में दो ट्रेलरों में भिड़ंत हो गई। इस दौरान उठी चिंगारी से दोनों ट्रेलर भभक गए। इसमें दोनों ट्रेलरों के खलासी व एक ड्राइवर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। वहीं, दूसरे ड्राइवर की तलाश जारी है। इनमें से लोहे की प्लेट्स से भरे हुए ट्रेलर के खलासी को रेफर कर दिया गया है। वहीं, चावल से भरे हुए दूसरे ट्रेलर के ड्राइवर व खलासी घायल हैं, जिनको जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

इस हादसे के बाद मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में तमाशबीनों का जमावड़ा लग गया। सूचना पर हादसा स्थल पहुंची थाना पुलिस एवं फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन आग की लपटें भीषण होने की वजह से उस पर काबू पाने में करीब दो घंटे का समय लग गया। इसमें ट्रक पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गए। इसके चलते काफी देर तक मार्ग पर जाम की स्थिति भी बनी रही

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें