नागौर:769 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार और एक छात्रा को प्रियदर्शनी पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया

नागौर15 मिनट पहले
नागौर के परबतसर में बसंत पंचमी पर गार्गी पुरुस्कार पाकर प्रसन्न हुई बालिकाएं।
नागौर के परबतसर में बसंत पंचमी पर गार्गी पुरुस्कार पाकर प्रसन्न हुई बालिकाएं।

जिले के परबतसर स्थित स्थानीय विद्यालय में मंगलवार को बसंत पंचमी और मां शारदा के जन्मोत्सव पर ब्लॉक स्तरीय गार्गी एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस शुभ अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि प्रधान मीरा देवी, अध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार मूंड़ रहे। जहां 769 बालिकाओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार एवं एक छात्रा को प्रियदर्शनी पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया।

इस अवसर पर प्रधान मीरा देवी ने सभी को आशीर्वाद व उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं प्रदान की। उपखंड अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मूंड ने हरिवंश राय बच्चन की कविता 'कोशिश करने वालों की हार नहीं होती' का वाचन कर प्रयास कर सफलता अर्जित करने की महत्ता पर बल दिया। उप प्रधान अशोक मेघवाल ने बालिकाओं में भेदभाव को कम कर बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने पर जोर दिया। जिससे बालिकाएं आगे जाकर अपना भविष्य खुद संवार सके और आत्मनिर्भर बन सके।

विद्यालय के संस्था प्रधान अशोक कुमार पुनिया ने परबतसर में गार्गी पुरस्कार एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार की वर्तमान स्थिति पर संतोष व्यक्त कर सभी अतिथियों का आभार व्यक्त किया। मंच संचालन उगमा राम बडारडा व अजीज खान परिहार ने किया।

(रिपोर्ट:दीनानाथ योगी)

