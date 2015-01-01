पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर पंचायत चुनाव:सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल वोट डालने अपने पैतृक गांव पहुंचे, बोले- लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में अपनी भागीदारी निभाएं

नागौर32 मिनट पहले
वोट डालने पहुंचे सासंद हनुमान बेनीवाल।
  • नागौर जिले के बूटाटी, इग्यासनी समेत कई जगह जनसंपर्क किया

जिले के चार पंचायत समितियों के जिला परिषद के 18 और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 123 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव किया गया। जिसमें नागौर से लोकसभा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल वोट डालने पहुंचे। उन्होंने अपने पैतृक गांव बरणगांव में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव में मतदान किया। इसके साथ उन्होंने कहा कि आप सभी मतदान जरूर करें व लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में अपनी भागीदारी निभाएं।

जिसके बाद वे दूसरे चरणों के चुनाव के लिए नागौर जिले में प्रचार प्रसार के लिए पहुंचे। उन्होंने नागौर जिले के बूटाटी, इग्यासनी समेत कई जगह जनसंपर्क किया। इस दौरान लोगों से बात की। उनकी समस्या सुनी। इस बीच वे वीर तेजाजी महाराज के दर्शन करने भी पहुंचे।

वोट डालने के बाद ही दूसरे चरणों के प्रचार में जुटे।
गौरतलब है कि नागौर में मतदान के लिए 857 बूथों बनाए गए हैं। जहां प्रत्येक वोटर तभी वोट डाल पाएगा, जब उनके मुंह पर मास्क लगा होगा। लाइनों में खड़े होने 2 गज की दूरी बनाए रखना होगा। चुनाव में पहली बार रालोपा प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरने से भाजपा-कांग्रेस का गणित गड़बड़ाया हुआ है। ऐसे में पंचायत राज चुनाव का मुकाबला रोचक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है। नागौर, जायल और मूंडवा कई सीटों पर जहां त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है तो खींवसर की कुछ सीटों पर सीधी टक्कर मानी जा रही है। दरअसल, इस बार चुनाव में हालात यह है कि कांग्रेस और भाजपा जैसी प्रमुख पार्टियों को सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़वाने के लिए प्रत्याशी तक नहीं मिल पाए हैं।

मंदिर के दर्शन करने भी पहुंचे।
जनसंपर्क के दौरान लोगों की समस्या जानी।
भाजपा

प्रथम चरण में चार पंचायत समितियों के 123 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव होने है। जायल के 33 पंचायत समिति सदस्य वार्डों में से 17 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे है। 6 पुरुष और 11 महिला प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। खींवसर के 31 वार्डों में से 23 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी मैदान में है।

8 पुरुष और 15 महिला प्रत्याशी है। मूंडवा के 25 वार्डों में से मात्र 12 पर ही प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। यहां 6-6 सीटों पर महिला-पुरुष बराबर मैदान में है। वहीं नागौर के 37 वार्डों में से 26 पर प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे है। यहां भी 13-13 पुरुष महिलाएं मैदान में है।

कांग्रेस

जायल पंचायत समिति के 33 वार्डों में से 29 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे है। 14 पुरुष और 15 महिलाएं मैदान में हैं। खींवसर के 31 वार्डों में से 28 पर प्रत्याशी उतारे, जिसमें 9 पर पुरुष और 19 पर महिलाएं मैदान में है।

मूंडवा के सभी 25 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। 8 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं मैदान में है। नागौर पंचायत समिति के 37 वार्डों में से 32 वार्डों पर उम्मीदवार मैदान में है, जिसमें 15 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं है।

रालोपा

