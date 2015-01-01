पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में सड़क हादसा:सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को बजरी से भरे डंपर ने मारी टक्कर, 3 की हालत गंभीर

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराने के बाद डंपर भी आगे जाकर पलट गया।  

नागौर जिले के मेड़ता सिटी में कलरू गांव की सरहद पर मेड़ता-गोटन सड़क मार्ग पर बुधवार सुबह 7.30 बजे बजरी से भरे डंपर ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें 3 लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, बजरी से भरा डंपर मेड़ता सिटी से गोटन की ओर जा रहा था। वहीं, कलरू गांव की सरहद पर सड़क के किनारे ट्रैक्टर खड़ा था। इस बीच अचानक डंपर का संतुलन बिगड़ गया। जो ट्रॉली में जा टकराया। जिससे ट्रॉली के पास खड़े रामनिवास जाट (35), मुकेश बावरी (23) और रमजान लोहार (22) घायल हो गए। ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराने के बाद डंपर भी आगे जाकर पलट गया।

हादसे में ट्रॉली के पास खड़े तीन लोग घायल हो गए।
हादसे में ट्रॉली के पास खड़े तीन लोग घायल हो गए।

तीनों घायलों को एंबुलेंस 108 से मेड़ता राजकीय चिकित्सालय में उपचार के लिए लाया गया। जिनके गंभीर चोटें होने के कारण अजमेर रेफर कर दिया। समाचार लिखे जाने तक पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ था।

