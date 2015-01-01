पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नागौर में भीषण सड़क हादसा:वैन और ट्रैक्टर में आमने-सामने हुई टक्कर; वैन सवार 1 व्यक्ति की मौत और 2 घायल

नागौर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोनों वाहनों में भिड़ंत इतनी तेज हुई की वैन का अगला हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

नागौर जिले के डीडवाना रोड पर बुधवार दोपहर ट्रैक्टर और वैन की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। वहीं, दो लोग घायल हैं। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद रोल थानाधिकारी गणेशराम मीणा मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। वहीं, मृतक के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया।

थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि सीमेंट से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली रोस से 101 मील की तरफ जा रही थी, जिसकी नागौर की तरफ जा रही एक वैन से आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में वैन सवार मानप्रकाश शर्मा (60), शशिप्रभा शर्मा (58) और चालक महेश घायल हो गए। जिन्हें एंबुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां मानप्रकाश शर्मा को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं, महेश को जोधपुर रैफर किया गया।

दोनों वाहनों में भिड़ंत इतनी तेज हुई की वैन का अगला हिस्सा बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें