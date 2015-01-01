पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Nagaur
  • Nagaur Owner Going To Punjab From His Truck With Driver Died On The Way, Suffering From Many Diseases, Rajasthan Latest News Update

नागौर:ड्राइवर के साथ अपने ट्रक से पंजाब जा रहे मालिक की बीच रास्ते में ही हुई मौत, कई बीमारियों से था ग्रसित

नागौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजकीय सोमानी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जांच करवाने पर मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।
  • ट्रक चालक बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उसका मालिक लखविंदर और वो दोनों बैंगलोर से अदरक लेकर पंजाब जा रहे थे

जिले के मौलासर कस्बे के बालाजी मंदिर के सामने एक ट्रक मालिक की बीमारी से मौत हो गई। यह व्यक्ति शुगर सहित अनेक बीमारियों से ग्रसित बताया गया। मृतक पंजाब के तरणताल ज़िले के पटी तहसील के गांव हरि के पतन का रहने वाला था। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से मृतक का शव गांव तक पहुंचाया गया।

ट्रक चालक बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उसका मालिक लखविंदर और वो दोनों बैंगलोर से अदरक लेकर पंजाब जा रहे थे। इस दरम्यान तबियत खराब होने से लखविंदर को नीमच में दवाई दिलवाई थी। लेकिन अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रसित लखविंदर की तबीयत मौलासर पहुंचते- पहुंचते ज्यादा खराब हो गई। जिस पर मेगा हाईवे स्थित राजकीय सोमानी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जांच करवाने पर मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

मृतक पंजाब के तरणताल ज़िले के पटी तहसील के गांव हरि के पतन का रहने वाला हैं। स्थानीय लोगो के सहयोग से मृतक को उसके गांव तक पहुंचाने का इंतजाम किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 घंटे बाद फिर बदला बिहार, NDA 134 का आंकड़ा छूकर 121 पर आया; अब तक सवा तीन करोड़ वोटों की गिनती पूरी - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें