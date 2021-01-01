पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Nagaur
  • Nagaur Parbatsar 21 Boxes Of Illegal English And Country Liquor Seized, One Accused Arrested, Rajasthan Latest News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नागौर में नशे के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:अंग्रेजी और देशी शराब की 21 पेटियां जब्त की गई, रेड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अवैध शराब के साथ पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
अवैध शराब के साथ पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।

जिले के परबतसर थाना पुलिस ने देर रात अवैध शराब के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। जिसमें बीयर, अंग्रेजी शराब और देशी शराब की कुल 21 पेटियां बरामद की गई। साथ ही शराब बिक्री के 10400 रुपए भी जब्त किए गए। साथ ही अवैध शराब बेचने के लिए एक युवक को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस फिलहाल आरोपी से पूछताछ करने में जुटी है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक नागौर के निर्देशानुसार जिले में अवैध शराब के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत गोपनीय तरीके से कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया जा रहा है। इसी दौरान एक टास्क के तहत बिदीयाद गांव में रेड मारी गई। जहां अवैध शराब विक्रय करते हुए आंसूराम पुत्र पन्नाराम को गिरफ्तार किया। जो इसी गांव का रहने वाला है। आरोपी के पास से बड़ी मात्रा में शराब बरामद की गई।

जब्त किया गया सामान

पुलिस रेड के दौरान कुल 8 बेटी बीयर, 11 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब, 2 पेटी देशी शराब बरामद की गई। साथ ही शराब बुक्री के 10400 रुपए भी जब्त किए गए।

अलग-अलग ब्रांड की अवैध शराब बमामद की गई।
अलग-अलग ब्रांड की अवैध शराब बमामद की गई।

फिलहाल आरोपी से अवैध शराब के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। साथ ही जिले में अवैध शराब को बेचने के नेटवर्क के बारे में भी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

पुलिस ने जब्त की शराब।
पुलिस ने जब्त की शराब।

(रिपोर्ट- दीनानाथ योगी)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser