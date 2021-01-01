पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो बच्चों की मां से गैंगरेप का मामला:पुलिस ने एक आरोपी किसान को पकड़ा, दो फरार; छाछ लेने खेत के एक घर में गई महिला के साथ किया गलत काम

नागौर40 मिनट पहले
जिले के परबतसर थाना इलाके में दो बच्चों की मां के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए मंगलवार को नामजद आरोपी किसान पांचूराम को को पकड़ लिया है। फिलहाल आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। नागौर एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ के निर्देशन में कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। वारदात 19 जनवरी की है, लेकिन परबतसर पुलिस थाने में प्रकरण 5 दिनों के बाद 24 जनवरी को दर्ज हुआ है।

पीड़िता के परिजनों ने बताया कि दुष्कर्म की घटना के बाद आरोपियों ने पीड़िता को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। आरोपियों ने पीड़िता को धमकी दी कि अगर इस घटना के बारे में उसने किसी से भी कहा तो वह उसे और उसके परिवार वालों को जान से खत्म कर देंगे। आरोपियों की इस धमकी से पीड़िता डर चुकी थी और उसने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया। फिर कुछ दिन बाद किसी तरह हिम्मत करके पीड़िता ने परिजनों को मामले की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद परिजनों ने पीड़िता को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। इस वजह से पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट देने में भी देरी हो गई थी।

पुलिस के अनुसार विवाहिता ने आरोपी गांव के ही बताए हैं, जिनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने प्रकरण में विवाहिता का बोर्ड से मेडिकल भी करवा दिया है।

आरोपियों ने पीड़िता को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

वारदात 19 जनवरी सुबह की है। जब विवाहिता अपने गांव में ही खेत पर स्थित एक घर पर छाछ लेने के लिए गई थी। उस समय घर पर कोई भी नहीं था। तीन आरोपी किसान मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने विवाहिता को अकेली पाकर उसको जान से मारने की धमकी देकर डराया और फिर दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपियों ने उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में बोतल तक डाल दी। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने विवाहिता को धमकाया भी कि अगर उक्त वारदात के बारे में वह किसी से बात करती है तो उसको जान से खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। इस वारदात के बाद जैसे-तैसे विवाहिता अपने घर पहुंची। डर की वजह से उसने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया मगर वारदात के 3-4 दिन बाद उसने परिजनाें को आपबीती बताई ताे परिजन रविवार को थाने पहुंचे और मामला दर्ज कराया।

मकराना डिप्टी कर रहे हैं प्रकरण की जांच

परबतसर थाना प्रभारी रूपा राम ने बताया कि उक्त प्रकरण की जांच मकराना पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सुरेश कुमार सांवरिया की ओर से की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि वारदात में मुख्य आरोपी आरोपी पांचूराम जाट को पकड़ लिया गया है। उसके साथी कानाराम जाट व श्रवण गुर्जर की तलाश की जा रही है।

रिपोर्ट- चेतन द्विवेदी

