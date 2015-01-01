पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर:रुपए मांगने के बाद महिला से मारपीट कर तानी पिस्तौल, आरोपी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज

नागौर21 मिनट पहले
आरोपी के खिलाफ गुरुवार को महिला थाना पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया।
  • महिला जब अपने घर के भीतर जाने लगी तो आरोपी ने उसके कपड़ों को खींच लिए

रुपए मांगने के बाद महिला से मारपीट करते हुए पिस्तौल तानने के आरोपी के खिलाफ गुरुवार को महिला थाना पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार शहर की एक महिला ने पठानों का मोहल्ला निवासी भेमा उर्फ राजू खां के खिलाफ मारपीट कर रुपए मांगने और धमकी देने के आरोप लगाए हैं।

रिपोर्ट अनुसार 10 नवंबर दोपहर के समय आरोपी मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर विवाहिता के घर पहुंचा। वहां पहुंचते ही आरोपी ने पहले रुपयों की मांग की। विवाहिता ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने गाली गलौच करना शुरू कर दिया। महिला ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपी मोटरसाइकिल से नीचे उतरकर आया और विवाहिता से मारपीट करते हुए उस पर पिस्तौल तान दी। साथ ही उसको धमकी दी कि अगर वह रुपए नहीं देगी तो उसको जान से खत्म कर देगा।

महिला जब अपने घर के भीतर जाने लगी तो आरोपी ने उसके कपड़ों को खींच लिया। इस शोर शराबे के बाद जब कॉलोनी की अन्य महिलाएं एकत्रित हुई तो आरोपी वहां से भाग छूटा। पुलिस के अनुसार भागते समय आरोपी रुपए नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी देकर गया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है।

