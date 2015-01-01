पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:नावां सरपंच संघ की बैठक मिंडा में हुई सरपंचों ने क्षेत्र के विकास पर की चर्चा

मिंडा17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लिचाना से केरपुरा ढाणी डामरीकरण सड़क निर्माण करवाने का निर्णय लिया

नावां उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत मिंडा में मंगलवार को सरपंच संघ की बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। बैठक सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि जैसाराम की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में नावां पंचायत समिति के 24 सरपंचों में से 21 सरपंच व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे।

बैठक में मंच संचालन कर रहे देवली सरपंच रामनिवास नेहरा ने बताया कि बैठक में मिंडा की कई समस्याओं को लेकर प्रस्ताव बनाये गए जिनमें राजस्थान सरकार व भारत सरकार से जोबनेर रोड से सोलाया तक डामरीकृत सड़क डबल रोड का निर्माण करने का व जयपुर से वाया मिंडा होते हुए नावां तक निगम की बस सेवा संचालित करने का व प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत को निकटवर्ती जिले की ग्राम पंचायत से सड़कों से जुड़वाने व मिंडा से करड, मिंडा से भादवा सड़क का, लिचाना की श्मशान भूमि जो गोचर भूमि में है को श्मशान भूमि के लिए रजिस्टर्ड करवाने का, लिचाना से केरपुरा ढाणी डामरीकरण सड़क निर्माण करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

अगली सरपंच संघ की आठवीं बैठक का आयोजन 15 जनवरी 2020 को नावां उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत चौसला में रखने के लिए सरपंच प्रतिनिधि अशोक शर्मा ने प्रस्ताव रखा, जिस पर सब ने सर्व सहमति जताई। मिंडा कस्बे में आयोजित हुई सरपंच संघ की बैठक के दौरान क्षेत्र के विकास कार्यों को लेकर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई।
गौशाला में सहयोग कर गायों को खिलाया गुड़
सरपंच संघ का मिंडा ग्राम पंचायत के गणमान्य नागरिकों ने माला व साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया। साथ ही मिंडा की महावीर गौशाला कमेटी ने भी नावां सरपंच संघ का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। सरपंच संघ द्वारा मिंडा महावीर गौशाला में 11000 रुपये का सहयोग कर गायों को गुड़ खिलाया गया।

इस मौके पर सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष भूणी सरपंच मंजू कुमारी के प्रतिनिधि जैसाराम किलडोलिया, इंदोखा सरपंच हीरालाल, खाखड़की सरपंच मनोज देवी के प्रतिनिधि ओमप्रकाश, मीठड़ी सरपंच केला देवी के प्रतिनिधि पूर्व सरपंच वीरेंद्र सिंह, खालड़िया सरपंच भंवरी देवी के प्रतिनिधि दयाल राम कुमावत, गोविंदी सरपंच आचू देवी के प्रतिनिधि ज्ञानाराम, जाब्तीनगर सरपंच मंजू देवी के प्रतिनिधि छोटू राम, चौसला सरपंच संपत्ति देवी के प्रतिनिधि अशोक कुमार शर्मा, लूणवा सरपंच संजना देवी के प्रतिनिधि गिरधारी राजू कुमावत, मुण्डघसोई सरपंच गोपाल वर्मा, बरजन सरपंच रामचंद्र मीणा, भगवानपुरा सरपंच पार्वती देवी के प्रतिनिधि राधेश्याम गुर्जर, राजलिया सरपंच कांता सोनी के प्रतिनिधि राजकुमार सोनी, मिंडा सरपंच जोगेंद्र ताकर, पांचोता सरपंच महेंद्र कुमार, मुआना सरपंच शिवपालराम के प्रतिनिधि संपत, श्यामगढ़ सरपंच आनंदीलाल, सोलाया सरपंच सुमन देवी के प्रतिनिधि भागीरथ जाट आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें