पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:भाजपा 48, रालोपा 45 व कांग्रेस के 12 सीटों पर प्रत्याशी नहीं, 70% सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

नागाैरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 861 बूथों के लिए बीआर मिर्धा कॉलेज से रविवार दोपहर को दलों में साढ़े 4 हजार कर्मचारी रवाना हुए। 1722 ईवीएम मशीनें बूथों पर लगेगी।

चार पंचायत समितियों के जिला परिषद के 18 और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 123 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव सोमवार को होंगे। मतदान के लिए 857 बूथों बनाए गए है। जहां प्रत्येक वोटर तभी वोट डाल पाएगा, जब उनके मुंह पर मास्क लगा होगा। लाइनों में खड़े होने 2 गज की दूरी बनाए रखना होगा। इधर, चुनाव का डोर-टू-डोर प्रचार-प्रसार रविवार शाम को थम गया।

चुनाव में पहली बार रालोपा प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरने से भाजपा-कांग्रेस का गणित गड़बड़ाया हुआ है। ऐसे में पंचायत राज चुनाव का मुकाबला रोचक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है। नागौर, जायल और मूंडवा कई सीटों पर जहां त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है तो खींवसर की कुछ सीटों पर सीधी टक्कर मानी जा रही है। दरअसल, इस बार चुनाव में हालात यह है कि कांग्रेस और भाजपा जैसी प्रमुख पार्टियों को सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़वाने के लिए प्रत्याशी तक नहीं मिल पाए है।

नागौर, जायल, खींवसर और मूंडवा पंचायत समिति के जिन 126 में से 123 पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव हो रहे है उसमें से कांग्रेस 114 वार्डों पर ही प्रत्याशी उतार पाई है, यानी 12 वार्डों पर कोई उम्मीदवार नहीं है। इसी तरह भाजपा से मात्र-78 प्रत्याशी ही मैदान में है, 48 सीटों पर कोई नहीं है। जबकि पहली बार चुनाव में उतरी रालोपा के भाजपा से ज्यादा 81 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है।

भाजपा

प्रथम चरण में चार पंचायत समितियों के 123 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव होने है। जायल के 33 पंचायत समिति सदस्य वार्डों में से 17 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे है। 6 पुरुष और 11 महिला प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। खींवसर के 31 वार्डों में से 23 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी मैदान में है।

8 पुरुष और 15 महिला प्रत्याशी है। मूंडवा के 25 वार्डों में से मात्र 12 पर ही प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। यहां 6-6 सीटों पर महिला-पुरुष बराबर मैदान में है। वहीं नागौर के 37 वार्डों में से 26 पर प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे है। यहां भी 13-13 पुरुष महिलाएं मैदान में है।

कांग्रेस

जायल पंचायत समिति के 33 वार्डों में से 29 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे है। 14 पुरुष और 15 महिलाएं मैदान में हैं। खींवसर के 31 वार्डों में से 28 पर प्रत्याशी उतारे, जिसमें 9 पर पुरुष और 19 पर महिलाएं मैदान में है।

मूंडवा के सभी 25 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। 8 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं मैदान में है। नागौर पंचायत समिति के 37 वार्डों में से 32 वार्डों पर उम्मीदवार मैदान में है, जिसमें 15 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं है।

रालोपा

जायल पंचायत समिति के 33 वार्डों में से 29 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे है। 14 पुरुष और 15 महिलाएं मैदान में हैं। खींवसर के 31 वार्डों में से 28 पर प्रत्याशी उतारे, जिसमें 9 पर पुरुष और 19 पर महिलाएं मैदान में है। मूंडवा के सभी 25 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। 8 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं मैदान में है। नागौर पंचायत समिति के 37 वार्डों में से 32 वार्डों पर उम्मीदवार मैदान में है, जिसमें 15 पुरुष व 17 महिलाएं है।

यहां के मतदाता केवल एक ही डाल पाएंगे वोट

प्रथम चरण में जिला परिषद सदस्य वार्ड संख्या 14 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हो चुका है जो पंचायत समिति मूंडवा व डेगाना दोनों में ही है। क्षेत्र के मतदाता केवल अपनी पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए एक ही मत देंगे। साथ ही नागौर के पंचायत समिति वार्ड संख्या- 1, 18 और 28 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन होने से क्षेत्र के मतदाता केवल अपनी जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए एक ही मत देंगे।

वोटर 12 वैकल्पिक दस्तावेजों में से कोई एक दिखा दे सकेंगे वोट

यदि कोई निर्वाचक फोटो पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत करने में असमर्थ है तो उसे अपनी पहचान स्थापित करने 12 अन्य वैकल्पिक फोटोयुक्त दस्तावेजों में से कोई एक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत कर वोट डाल सकेंगे। जिनमें आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आयकर पहचान पत्र, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, सांसदों एवं विधानसभा सदस्यों को जारी किए हुए सरकारी पहचान पत्र जारी कर सकेंगे।

साथ ही केंद्र या राज्य सरकार, राज्य पब्लिक लिमिटेड कंपनी सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रम द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों को जारी किए जाने वाले फोटो युक्त सेवा पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत कर सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें