पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

योजना:अब करदाताओं पर अनुपालना बोझ कम होगा

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 31 दिसम्बर तक आवेदन करके समाधान करवा सकते हैं, आयकरदाताओं को मिली राहत

आयकरदाताओं को राहत देने के लिए ही ये महत्वपूर्ण योजना शुरू की गई है। विवाद से विश्वास योजना से कार्य क्षेत्र बढ़ेगा और करदाताओं पर अनुपालना बोझ कम होगा। प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त, जोधपुर विनोद कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि ‘विवाद से विश्वास योजना’ की घोषणा लंबित आयकर मुकदमेबाजी के संदर्भ में विवाद का समाधान करने के लिए केन्द्रीय बजट, 2020 के दौरान की गई थी।

बजट घोषणा के अनुसार, केन्द्रीय कर विवाद से विश्वास विधेयक 4 मार्च 2020 को पारित किया गया। विवाद से विश्वास का उद्देश्य परस्पर लंबित आयकर मुकदमेबाजी को कम करना, सरकार के लिए समय पर राजस्व जुटाना और करदाताओं के मन की शांति देकर लाभ देना, निश्चिन्तता और समय की बचत और संसाधन देना, जो अन्यथा विलंबित और कष्टकर मुकदमेबाजी प्रक्रिया पर व्यय हुए है।

इस योजना से विवाद से विश्वास का कार्य क्षेत्र बढ़ेगा और करदाताओं पर अनुपालना बोझ कम होगा। यदि किसी कारोबारी या व्यक्ति का आयकर विभाग में टैक्स से संबन्धित कोई पुराना प्रकरण लंबित है तो केन्द्र सरकार की ‘विवाद से विश्वास योजना’ के तहत 31 दिसम्बर तक आवेदन करके समाधान करवा सकते है। सरकार द्वारा इस तय तिथि के बाद बकाया टैक्स पर 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त राशि भरकर विवाद का निपटारा किया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि आयकरदाताओं को राहत देने के लिए ही ये महत्वपूर्ण योजना शुरू की गई है। इसमें ऐसे करदाता, जिनकी बकाया मांग, ब्याज व पैनल्टी को लेकर अपील लंबित है, वे इस योजना में 31 दिसम्बर तक आवेदन कर सकते है।

आयकर विभाग, नागौर के आयकर अधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार पारीक ने बताया कि विवाद से विश्वास योजना का लाभ वे करदाता उठा सकते है जिनकी कर निर्धारण को लेकर अपील, आयकर आयुक्त (अपील), आयकर अपीलीय प्राधिकरण एवं विभिन्न न्यायालयों में अपील लम्बित है।

इस योजना के अन्तर्गत यदि किसी करदाता की टैक्स संबन्धी अपील लम्बित है तो टैक्स का 100 प्रतिशत भुगतान करने से ब्याज एवं शास्ति से पूर्ण छूट प्राप्त हो जाती है, साथ ही यदि किसी प्रकार की शास्ति प्रक्रिया करदाता के विरूद्व लम्बित है तो वह भी पूर्ण रूप से समाप्त हो जायेगी।

यदि किसी करदाता की अपील किसी शास्ति के मामले में लम्बित है तो शास्ति का 25 प्रतिशत राशि का भुगतान करने से शास्ति से पूर्ण छूट प्राप्त हो जाती है। योजना में आवेदन 31.12.2020 तक किया जा सकता है तथा कर का भुगतान 31.03.2021 तक किया जा सकता है। इसके उपरान्त 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त कर के साथ आयकर देय होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें