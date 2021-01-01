पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवसर:अब एक से 13 फरवरी तक बोर्ड फाॅर्म में संशोधन कर सकेंगे छात्र

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टूडेंट्स अपना नाम और जन्मतिथि में संशाेधन नहीं कर सकेंगे

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड की ओर से वर्ष 2021 की परीक्षा फाॅर्म की गलतियों में सुधार करने का माैका दिया गया है। स्टूडेंट्स एक से 13 फरवरी तक गलतियां सुधार सकते हैं। संशोधन के लिए शाला प्रधान पहले से जारी आईडी-पासवर्ड से प्राेसेस पूरी कर सकते हैं। एक बार लाॅक करने के बाद दाेबारा संशोधन नहीं हाेगा।
स्टूडेंट्स इस संशाेधन की एक जेराेक्स काॅपी अपने पास रखते हुए दूसरी काॅपी बाेर्ड काे स्पीड पाेस्ट से भिजवाएं। बाेर्ड के अनुसार स्टूडेंट्स पिता व माता के नाम की स्पेलिंग, जेंडर, माध्यम, बीपीएल, जाति, पता और फाेन नंबर, कैटेगरी, पूर्व शैक्षणिक याेग्यता, फाेटाे तथा हस्ताक्षर, पात्रता प्रमाण पत्र क्रमांक में संशोधन कर सकते हैं। स्टूडेंट्स अपना नाम और जन्मतिथि में संशाेधन नहीं कर सकेंगे।
जेईई मेन : आवेदन में करेक्शन कल तक
जानकारी के अनुसार जेईई मेन के आवेदन में करेक्शन का समय 30 जनवरी तक है। कॅरियर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा सेंटर में बदलाव करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। स्टूडेंट्स आवेदन की गलतियां सुधारकर पुनः कनफर्मेशन पेज का प्रिंटआउट निकालकर करेक्शन की पुष्टि कर सकते हैं।
इधर, माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने दिया मौका
याेग्यता, फाेटाे तथा हस्ताक्षर, पात्रता प्रमाण पत्र क्रमांक में संशोधन कर सकते हैं। स्टूडेंट्स अपना नाम और जन्मतिथि में संशाेधन नहीं कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser