पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Nagaur
  • On The Death Of Father in law, The Family Went To The In laws, The Burglars Stole Two And A Half Lakh Rupees From The House.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:ससुर की मौत पर परिवार ससुराल गया चोरों ने घर से ढाई लाख रूपए और जेवर चुराए

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोतवाली थाना इलाके की वारदात, क्षेत्र के लोगों ने की गश्त बढ़ाने की मांग

कोतवाली थाना इलाके के पुराना पावर हाउस कुम्हारों का मोहल्ला में तीन दिन पूर्व चोरों ने एक सूने मकान काे निशाना बनाया और वहां से करीब दो लाख 75 हजार की नकदी तथा सोने चांदी के जेवरात पार कर ले गए। यह वारदात उस समय हुई जब घर मालिक संपत पुत्र मुरलीधर कुम्हार के ससुर की मौत पर वह 21 नवंबर को घर का ताला लगाने के बाद अपने परिवार सहित भाकरोद गया था। वहां से वह 22 नवंबर की शाम सात बजे वापस लौटा। मुख्यद्वार को खोलने के बाद जैसे ही वे भीतर पहुंचे तो पैरो तले जमीन खिसक गई। घर के सभी कमरों के ताले टूटे हुए थे।

अलमारियों में रखा हुआ सामान व कपड़े बिखरे हुए पड़े थे। तलाशी के दौरान सामने आया कि तिजोरी में तथा पुत्रवधु की पेटी में रखी दो लाख 75 हजार की नकदी भी गायब थी। इसके अलावा छोटे थैले में रखे सोने-चांदी के जेवरात भी गायब थे। एसपी के नाम सौंपी शिकायत में संपत ने बताया कि आरोपी दो जोड़ी चांदी के पायजेब, चार जोड़ी सोने की लोंग, कान की टोप्स एक तोला वजनी, आठ जोड़ी चांदी की पायजेब, चार-चार आना भर की सोनी की बिंठिया के अलावा अन्य सोने-चांदी के जेवरात हैं।
आपसी रंजिश के चलते वारदात को अंजाम
एसपी के नाम सौंपी शिकायत में बताया गया है कि उक्त वारदात को अंजाम रंजिश के चलते दिया गया है। आरोप है कि उनका पास में ही एक युवक के साथ विवाद है, जिसका प्रकरण कोतवाली थाने में दर्ज है। इसके चलते उनको अंदेशा है कि उक्त वारदात को अंजाम इसी रंजिश के चलते दिया गया है। शिकायत में दो-तीन पड़ोसियों पर भी वारदात करने का अंदेशा व्यक्त किया गया है। आरोप है कि उक्त आरोपी भी बदमाश हैं जो उक्त वारदात को अंजाम दे सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें