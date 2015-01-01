पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:रोशनी के पर्व पर दूसरों के जीवन में भी लाएं रोशनी, निभाएं जिम्मेदारी: सोनी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • नागौर कलेक्टर ने की आतिशबाजी नहीं करने की अपील

कलेक्टर डॉ जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी ने दीपावली के अवसर पर समस्त जिलावासियों से आतिशबाजी ना करने की अपील की है। कलेक्टर डॉक्टर जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी ने कहा कि वर्तमान में पूरा विश्व कोरोना की गंभीर महामारी से जूझ रहा है। कोरोना वायरस श्वसन तंत्र को बुरी तरह प्रभावित करता है। उन्होंने कहा है कि दीपावली रोशनी का पर्व है, प्रतिवर्ष इस दिन लोग रोशनी के साथ-साथ पटाखे चलाकर अपनी खुशी का इजहार करते हैं, लेकिन आतिशबाजी से निकलने वाला धुआं वायु प्रदूषण के साथ-साथ ध्वनि प्रदूषण भी फैलाता है जिसका बुजुर्गों और पर्यावरण पर विपरीत असर होता है। कलेक्टर ने अपील की है कि इस वर्ष गंभीर महामारी को देखते हुए हमें अतिरिक्त सावधानी रखने की बेहद आवश्यकता है।

