आयोजन:एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुआ

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • महत्ती योजना जल जीवन मिशन के तहत चूंटिसरा व अमरपुरा में कार्यक्रम

महत्ती योजना जल जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत ग्राम जल एवं स्वच्छता समिति की एक दिवसीय आमुखीकरण मय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन ग्राम पंचायत चुंटीसरा व ग्राम पंचायत अमरपुरा में सरपंच की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। जिसके तहत ग्रामीणों को जल जीवन मिशन की जानकारी प्रदान की गई।

जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग वृत अधीक्षण अभियंता भंवराराम चौधरी व अधिशाषी अभियंता मदनलाल मीणा के निर्देश अनुसार जिला एचआरडी सलाहकार डॉक्टर तेजवीर चौधरी ने बताया कि जल जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत वर्ष 2024 तक प्रत्येक घर में जल का कनेक्शन दिए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

जल जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत राज्य स्तर पर राज्य जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन, जिला स्तर पर जिला जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन एवं ग्राम स्तर पर ग्राम जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन का गठन किया जाना सुनिश्चित किया गया है। ग्राम स्तर पर गठित 15 सदस्य व 5 अतिरिक्त सदस्यों की ग्राम जल एवं स्वच्छता समिति का महत्व पूर्ण दायित्व निर्धारित किया गया है। जल जीवन मिशन से संबंधित सरकारी, गैर सरकारी एवं सामुदायिक सहयोग आदि से प्राप्त होने वाली राशि के लेनदेन हेतु उक्त समिति द्वारा प्रथक से बैंक खाता खुलवाया जाएगा।

उक्त खाते का संचालन ग्राम विकास अधिकारी एवं समिति के अध्यक्ष सरपंच या वार्ड पंच के संयुक्त हस्ताक्षर से संचालित किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर सरपंच द्वारा समिति सदस्यों को टीमवर्क से काम करने व अधिक से अधिक लोगों को सहभागिता के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर श्री रामदेव बेरा एमआईएस सलाहकार ने जल की गुणवक्ता संबंधित जानकारी ग्रामीणों को प्रदान की।

