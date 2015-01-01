पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:ओपन दौड़ : 1600 मीटर दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में लक्ष्य तो 400 मीटर में सुभाष रहे प्रथम

गोगेलाव9 घंटे पहले
  • गोगेलाव के आदर्श खेल मैदान में किया गया आयोजन, भामाशाहों द्वारा किया गया सम्मानित

गोगेलाव के आदर्श खेल मैदान में मंगलवार को ओपन दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन हुआ। जिसके अंतर्गत 1600 मीटर दौड़ व 400 मीटर दौड़ का आयोजन हुआ। आयोजन समिति के सदस्य अशोक जांगू और प्रहलाद राम ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में कांग्रेसी युवा नेता सिद्धार्थ सिंह चौधरी व कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता युवा खेल अधिकारी सरवन राम कटारिया, कार्यक्रम में विशेष अतिथि के रुप में सरपंच प्रियंका कंवर, हनुमान राम बांगड़ा, भामाशाह व समाज सेवी रविकुमार बोथरा, खेराज प्रजापत, प्रवीण सोलंकी, मुन्नाराम मेघवाल, केशाराम जांगू, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी छतर सिंह, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि गिरधारी सिंह सहित लोगों ने अतिथि के रुप में शिरकत की।

1600 मीटर दौड़ में प्रथम स्थान पर ढिंगसरा के लक्ष्य नायक ने प्राप्त किया। जिसको 5100 रुपए का पुरस्कार दिया गया। दूसरे स्थान पर गंभीर सिंह जैसलमेर ने प्राप्त जिसे 2100 रुपए पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया। तीसरे स्थान पर गोविंद डूकिया ने प्राप्त किया जिसे भी नगद इनाम देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

इसी प्रकार 400 मीटर दौड़ में प्रथम स्थान पर सुभाष सिंह लाडनूं, दूसरे स्थान पर सरवन नायक बीकानेर, तीसरे स्थान पर पर्वतसिंह पांचौड़ी ने प्राप्त किया। शारीरिक शिक्षक की भूमिका हनुमान सिंह देवड़ा, रामनिवास चोटिया, अशोक, ओंकार सिंह फौजी, ओमप्रकाश फौजी, किशोर मेघवाल, शौकत अली, मुकेश भाटी सहित लोगों ने निभाई।

रवि कुमार बोथरा ने सभी प्रतियोगी को चांदी के सिक्के और कार्यकर्ताओं को मोमेंटो देकर सम्मानित किया। आठ कोच को प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। इस दौरान मदन गोपाल उपाध्याय, कानाराम उपाध्याय, पूजा, सुनील, किशोर, अनिल, नरेंद्र, प्रकाश, दिनेश, मुराद, पंकज, सुभाष, पुखराज जांगू, कानाराम धुंधवाल, मदन सिंह, महेंद्र, लक्ष्मण मौजूद रहे।
क्रिकेट : नागौर इन्डियन 23 रनों से हारी मैच
चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल के दौरान मंगलवार को 2 मैच खेले गए। जिसमें पहला मैच नागौर इन्डियन और नागौर सुपरकिंग्स के बीच खेला गया। नागौर सुपरकिंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 172 रन बनाए। जिसमें राज बांगड़ा ने 76 रन बनाए व आकाश मुंडेल ने 46 रन बनाए। ताराचंद कच्छावा ने 2 विकेट प्राप्त किए। जवाब में नागौर इन्डियन 149 रन ही बना पाई।

गणपत के 57 रन के बावजूद 23 रनों से हार गई। मैन ऑफ द मैच राज बांगड़ा रहे। चैंपियन क्रिकेट एकेडमी के संरक्षक प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने बताया कि दिन का दूसरा मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स नागौर और सनराइजर नागौर के मध्य हुआ। जिसमें नागौर सनराइजर ने पहले खेलते हुए 129 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। कार्तिकेय चौधरी ने 22 रवि धारीवाल ने 34 रन और तरुण धवन ने 41 रन बनाए।

नवीन पुरी ने विकेट लिए। जवाबी पारी में जितेंद्र भालिया के 43 रन और पुखराज कुमार ने 38 रन बनाए राॅयल चैलेंजर्स की 5 रनों से हार हुई। इनाम वितरण में कपकेक के फाउंडर देवेंद्र जाजड़ा, राजेश कुमार नायक, भागचंद, लोकेश भाटी, विक्रम तेजस्वी, विक्रम कासट, अरूण बोहरा, सुनिल कुमार, अनिल गैना, महेंद्र डूकिया, एकेडमी निदेशक दीपक उपाध्याय, कोमेंटेटर हर्षित शर्मा, अम्पायर कैलाश चौधरी, आरिफ खान, राशिद मुल्तानी, विनोद कुमार आचार्य आदि उपस्थित थे।
क्रिकेट टीम खिलाड़ियों को किया सम्मानित
पांचौड़ी| कस्बे की क्रिकेट टीम को राजश्री साफा हाउस की ओर से दीपावली के अवसर पर टीम के सदस्यों को हनुमान सिंह सांखला ने सम्मानित किया। सभी काे टी शर्ट देकर सम्मानित किया गया अाैर खिलाड़ियों की हौंसला अफजाई की गई।

हनुमान सिंह सांखला ने कहा कि पांचौड़ी की करणी क्लब टीम दांतिणा में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का खिताब जीतकर आई। इस माैके पर सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान कस्बे के किशनसिंह चावड़ा, छैलसिंह सांखला, हनुमान दहिया, रघु शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

