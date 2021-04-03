पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:कार्यशाला का आयोजन कर आमजन को दी कैंसर से बचाव व उपचार की जानकारी

  • मारवाड़ हॉस्पिटल में आयोजन, कैंसर रोग विशेषज्ञ ने वीसी के माध्यम से दी जानकारी

शहर के सांभर चौराहे स्थित मारवाड़ हॉस्पिटल में गुरुवार को विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें चिकित्सकों की ओर से लोगों को कैंसर से बचाव के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। चिकित्सक जितेन्द्रसिंह ने बताया की कैंसर एक जानलेवा बीमारी है। जिसके होने के पीछे ज्यादातर लोग मानते हैं कि यह तम्बाकू के कारण ही होती है। जबकि यह बीमारी वायु, पानी, मिट्टी आदि के प्रदूषण से भी होती है।

तम्बाकू से 40 प्रतिशत लोगों को कैंसर होता है। जबकि 60 प्रतिशत तक इसका कारण प्लास्टिक का उपयोग, रेडिमेड फूड, रिसाइकलिंग खाद्य तेल, कीटनाशक, फसलों में छिड़के जाने वाले रसायन के अलावा मोबाइल आदि का रेडिएशन भी है। इसके साथ ही कुपोषण, अति पोषण, आरामदायक जीवन, बिना चिकित्सक की सलाह के स्टेरॉयड लेना के साथ अनुवांशिक कारणों से भी कैंसर हो सकता है।

कैंसर रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. मुकेश चौधरी ने भी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कैंसर के बचाव के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। कैंसर एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो आमजन की आर्थिक व मानसिक स्थिति बिगाड़ देती है। कैंसर की गांठ मुख्य रूप से कार्सिनोमा, सार्कीमा, लिम्फोमा, ल्यूकेमिया व जर्म टयूमर के रूप में होती है। चौधरी ने बताया कि कैंसर का उपचार एलोपैथी में शल्य चिकित्सा, कीमोथैरेपी, रेडियाथैरेपी से किया जाता है।

डाॅक्टर बोले- बीमारी कैसी भी हो उसको हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए, बचाव जरूरी

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर जेएलएन अस्पताल में एनपीसीडीसीएस नेशनल प्रोग्राम फॉर प्रिवेंशन एंड कंट्रोल ऑफ कैंसर, डायबिटिज, कार्डियोवेस्कुलर डिजीज एंड स्ट्रोक के तहत नोडल अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में 80 मरीजों की स्क्रिनिंग की गई। जिनमें 38 पुरुष और 42 महिलाएं थी।

मरीजों की स्क्रिनिंग डॉ. सहदेव चौधरी, कंसल्टेंट फिजिशियन एवं जिला नोडल अधिकारी नागौर ने की। इस दौरान हितेश पाराशर ने सभी मरीजों का बीपी और शुगर चेक किया। जानरकारी के अनुसार इस मौके पर मरीजों को स्वस्थ जीवन जीने के तरिके बताए।
निंबोला कला . पूरे भारतवर्ष में गुरुवार को 4 फरवरी के दिन कैंसर दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर अनेक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन हुआ। एनएम जेठी वादवानी द्वारा कैंसर के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक किया और बताया कि कैंसर जैसी बीमारी से सावधानी रखकर बचाव किया जा सकता है।

कैंसर दिवस पर लॉयन्स क्लब कुचामन फोर्ट द्वारा जागरूकता अभियान

लॉयन्स क्लब कुचामन फोर्ट द्वारा विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर लोगों को कैंसर रोग के प्रति सचेत किया। क्लब अध्यक्ष लॉयन राम काबरा, संभागीय सलाहकार लॉयन पवन जैन, लॉयन प्रहलाद रांकावत, लॉयन जितेन्द्र सिंह राजपुरोहित ने शहर के बस स्टैंड, स्टेशन रोड़ तथा कच्ची बस्तियों में लोगों को कैंसर रोग के शुरुआती लक्षण, इसके कारण तथा बचाव के उपाय की जानकारी से सम्बंधित पेम्पलेट वितरित कर जागरूक किया एवं धूम्रपान, तम्बाकु, शराब से कैंसर होने का खतरा बताते हुए इनका सेवन नहीं करने का निवेदन किया।

लॉयन राम काबरा ने बताया देश में तेजी से बढ़ रहे कैंसर रोग के प्रति जागरूकता के अभाव की वजह से हर साल लाखों लोगों की मृत्यु हो रही है। अगर इसके लक्षण दिखते ही प्रथम चरण में पता चल जाए तो इस रोग का इलाज संभव है तथा इसके विरुद्ध जागरूकता ही इससे बचाव है। लॉयन पवन जैन ने बताया प्रांत 3233 ई-2 के प्रांतपाल लॉयन संजय भंडारी के आह्वान पर प्रांत के अधिकतर क्लब द्वारा इस रोग के प्रति आमजन को जागरूक करने के कार्य प्रमुख रूप से किये जा रहे है।

