ज्ञापन:8 फरवरी को संभाग मुख्यालय पर आक्रोश रैली, पटवार संघ ने दिया ज्ञापन

मूण्डवा4 मिनट पहले
  मूंडवा में पटवार संघ ने तहसीलदार को दिया गया ज्ञापन

मूंडवा में पटवार संघ ने गुरुवार को तहसीलदार पेमाराम चौधरी को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में राजस्थान पटवार संघ और सरकार के मध्य हुए समझौते को लागू करवाने एवं वेतन में जो विसंगतियां हैं उन्हें दूर करने के लिए राजस्थान पटवार संघ द्वारा संभागीय मुख्यालयों पर आक्रोश रैली निकाली जाएगी। पटवार संघ के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि राजस्थान पटवार संघ द्वारा लगातार अपनी बात अनेक तरीकों से सरकार के सामने रखी जा रही है। लेकिन सरकार अनदेखी कर रही है।

वहीं पूर्व में 30 जनवरी को जयपुर में महासमिति का आयोजन किया गया था। महासमिति के लिए निर्णय के अनुसार दिनांक 8 फरवरी को सभी संभाग मुख्यालय पर आक्रोश रैली, लाल बस्ता सड़क पर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। सभी पटवारी इस रैली में भाग लेने के लिए संभागीय मुख्यालय पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के दिशा निर्देशों की पालना भी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ जिला उपाध्यक्ष, हनुमान सिंह चारण, सुभाष जांगिड़, रामविलास, शर्मिला चौधरी, योगिता प्रजापत, ममता मंडा, सीताराम, बस्तीराम, श्रवण कुमार डिडेल, मुकेश, आईदान राम, सुशील भादू ,रवि पारीक आदि मौजूद रहे।

