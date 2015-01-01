पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:126 वार्डों पर पंचायत समिति तो 19 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए कल होंगे चुनाव

नागौर41 मिनट पहले
नागौर. कॉलेज मैदान में कलेक्टर एसपी चुनावी तैयारियों जायजा लेते हुए।
  • नागाैर, खींवसर, जायल व मूंडवा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में आज करेंगे डोर-टू-डोर प्रचार
  • 6.20 लाख मतदाता वाेट डालने के लिए 12 दस्तावेज ले सकेंगे काम, इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकेंगे माेबाइल

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के जिला परिषद तथा पंचायत समिति सदस्य के प्रथम चरण के तहत चार पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में चुनाव 23 नवंबर काे हाेंगे। 126 वार्डों पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य तो 19 जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए चुनाव हाेने है। यहां कुल 6 लाख 20 हजार 979 मतदाता पंजीकृत है।

यदि कोई निर्वाचक अपना निर्वाचक फोटो पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत करने में असमर्थ रहता है तो उसे अपनी पहचान स्थापित करने के लिए 12 अन्य वैकल्पिक फोटोयुक्त दस्तावेजों में से कोई एक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत कर सकेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार मतदाता मतदान करने के निमित्त आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आयकर पहचान पत्र, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, सांसदों एवं विधानसभा सदस्यों को जारी किए हुए सरकारी पहचान पत्र जारी कर सकेंगे। साथ ही केंद्र या राज्य सरकार, राज्य पब्लिक लिमिटेड कंपनी सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रम द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों को जारी किए जाने वाले फोटो युक्त सेवा पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत कर सकेगा। इसके साथ ही श्रम मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना, स्मार्ट कार्ड, निर्वाचन कार्यक्रम घोषित होने की तिथि से पूर्व जारी फोटोयुक्त जैसे कि भूतपूर्व सैनिक पेंशन बुक, पेंशन अदायगी आदेश, भूतपूर्व सैनिक की विधवा, आश्रित प्रमाण पत्र आदि मतदान करने के निमित्त दिखा सकते हैं।

कार्मिक काे दस्तावेज दिखाकर कर सकेंगे प्रवेश
परिवार के मुखिया को जारी उपर्युक्त दर्शाए गए निर्वाचन फोटो पहचान पत्र सहित पहचान के वैकल्पिक दस्तावेजों के आधार पर केवल परिवार के मुखिया को अपने अन्य पारिवारिक सदस्यों की पहचान करने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। मतदान में भाग लेने के लिए उपर्युक्त में से कोई एक दस्तावेज अपने साथ अवश्य लाएं तथा 100 मीटर की परिधि में नियुक्त कार्मिक को दिखाकर ही मतदान केंद्र में प्रवेश करें। मतदान को लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है।

मतदान केंद्र में और उसके आसपास मोबाइल फोन या सेल्यूलर फोन के उपयोग से कानून व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ मतदान की व्यवस्था में व्यवधान उत्पन्न हो सकता है, ऐसे में मतदान केंद्र या बूथ में एवं उसके 100 मीटर परिधि क्षेत्र में सुचारू मतदान की व्यवस्था बनाए रखने निर्देश दिए है। कोई भी व्यक्ति मतदान बूथ में और उसके 100 मीटर परिधि क्षेत्र में मोबाइल फोन या सेलुलर फोन नहीं ले जाएगा और ना ही उपयोग करेगा। अधिकारियों पर यह नियम लागू नहीं होगा। वो मतदान केंद्र या मतदान बूथ में साइलेंट मोड में रखेंगे। मतदान बूथ के भवन के 200 मीटर परिधि क्षेत्र में राजनीतिक दल के नेता की तस्वीर या चुनाव चिह्न या पोस्टर, बैनर नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। मतदान के दिन अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा लगाए जाने वाले निर्वाचन बूथों पर एक बैनर लगाया जा सकता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर पुलिस-प्रशासन की तरफ से मतदान को लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है।

चुनाव कराने के लिए 857 बूथों के लिए आज रवाना हाेंगे मतदान दल

पंचायतीराज चुनाव-2020 के तहत नागौर, मूण्डवा, जायल तथा खींवसर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवम्बर को होगा। इसे लेकर मतदान दल रविवार को जिला मुख्यालय स्थित बीआर मिर्धा महाविद्यालय से 857 बूथों के लिए रवाना होंगे। यहां महाविद्यालय प्रांगण में प्रथम चरण के मतदान दलों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण संपन्न हुआ। मतदान सामग्री देने तथा वाहन व्यवस्था आदि समस्त प्रकार की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा शनिवार को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी तथा पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनकड़ ने लिया। साथ ही मतदान दलों की अल्पहार व भोजन व्यवस्था आदि के लिए लगाई गई कैंटीन के ठेकेदार को बुलाकर निर्देश दिए कि यहां बनने वाले खाद्य सामग्री का निर्माण साफ-सुथरे हाथों से हो तथा यहां काम करने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति मास्क पहने हुए हो। यहीं खाद्य सामग्री देने वाले व्यक्ति आवश्यक रूप से ग्लब्स पहने हुए हों तथा खाद्य सामग्री गुणवत्ता युक्त हो। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मतदान दलों के प्रभारी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि अंतिम प्रशिक्षण के समय यदि कोई कार्मिक चुनाव ड्यूटी से अनुपस्थित रहता है तो उसके विरुद्ध लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम 1951 की धारा 134 के तहत इस्तगासा दर्ज किया जावे और पृथक से दोषी कार्मिक के विरुद्ध अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही की जावे। इस दौरान पंचायतीराज चुनाव के सामान्य व्यवस्थाओं के प्रभारी अधिकारी तथा मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जवाहर चौधरी, यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभारी अधिकारी, मतदान दल आवास व्यवस्था प्रभारी अधिकारी, रसद व्यवस्था प्रभारी अधिकारी व चुनाव प्रभारी अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

मतदान दिवस पर सवैतनिक अवकाश
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से जारी घोषणा के तहत राज्य में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के आम चुनाव चार चरणों में करवाए जाने हैं। इसके तहत नागौर जिले में भी प्रथम चरण चुनाव हेतु मतदान 23 नवंबर सोमवार , द्वितीय चरण 27 नवंबर शुक्रवार, तृतीय चरण 1 दिसंबर मंगलवार एवं चतुर्थ चरण के चुनाव को लेकर मतदान की तिथि 5 दिसंबर शनिवार को निर्धारित की गई है। पंचायत समिति एवं जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव को लेकर प्रथम चरण में 23 नवम्बर को खींवसर, मूंडवा, जायल व नागौर पंचायत समिति तथा द्वितीय चरण में 27 नवम्बर को रिंयाबड़ी, डेगाना, मेड़ता व भैरूंदा तथा तृतीय चरण में 01 दिसम्बर को मकराना , परबतसर , कुचामन सिटी व नावां तथा चतुर्थ चरण में 5 दिसम्बर को डीडवाना, लाडनूं व मौलासर के पंजीकृत मतदाताओं को सवैतनिक अवकाश मिलेगा।

