पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोटन इलाके का मामला:मां-बाप काे कुल्हाड़ी के हमले से बचाया ताे छोटे ने बड़े भाई की अंगुली काट खाई

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज, पिता को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया

गोटन थाना इलाके के हरसौलाव गांव में घरेलू झगड़े के दरम्यान मां-बाप को कुल्हाड़ी के हमले से बचाया तो छोटे भाई को इतना गुस्सा आया कि वह अपने बड़े भाई के हाथ की अंगुली को खा गया। इससे अंगुली कटकर नीचे गिर पड़ी। इसमें बड़ा भाई लहूलुहान हा़े गया। इसके बाद घायल ने जैसे-तैसे अपनी कटी हुई अंगुली को ढूंढा और हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा, लेकिन चिकित्सक उसको जोड़ नहीं पाए।

इधर, पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार मेड़ता तहसील के हरसौलाव निवासी नेमा राम पुत्र हरदीनराम ताडा ने आरोपी अपने भाई सुरेश के खिलाफ ही मारपीट एवं अंगुली काट खाने का आरोप लगाया है।
यह है पूरा मामला
पुलिस के अनुसार वारदात 27 जनवरी रात 8:00 बजे की है। नेमा राम अपने घर पहुंचा तो उसका छोटा भाई सुरेश उसके पिता हरदीनराम व माता सुवटी से झगड़ा कर रहा था। इसी दरम्यान जब उसने सुरेश से पूछा कि वह मां-बाप से लड़ाई-झगड़ा क्यों कर रहा है। इसी बात को लेकर उसने पिता हरदीनराम पर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला करने का प्रयास किया तो उसने पिता को बचाने के लिए बीच-बचाव किया।

इस पर सुरेश ऐसा तैश में आया कि उसने नेमाराम पर ही हमला बोल दिया। वह उसके दाहिने हाथ की अंगुली को दांतों से काट लिया। इससे दाहिने हाथ की एक उंगली कटने के बाद वहीं गिर गई जो काफी ढूंढने के बाद मिली। इसके बाद आरोपी ने उसके गाल पर भी काट लिया व गाली गलौज भी की। आरोपी कई वर्षों से घर में झगड़ा करता आ रहा है, जिससे पूरा परिवार परेशान है।
घायल बोला-पहले पिता के तोड़ दिए थे दांत
वारदात में घायल ने बताया कि आरोपी पहले भी उसके पिता के साथ मारपीट कर चुका है। उसने दो माह पहले पिता पर हमला किया था और उसके दांतों को तोड़ दिया था। इसके चलते उसके पिता काफी दिनों तक जोधपुर हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती भी रहे थे। आरोप है कि आरोपी आए दिन घर में झगड़ा करता है और पिता के साथ मारपीट करता है। आरोप है कि सुरेश शराब का आदि है जो घर पर शराब का सेवन करने के बाद पहुंचता है और मारपीट करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser