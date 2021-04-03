पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर लोग कर रहे सहयोग

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले भर में चलाया जा रहा है निधि संग्रह कार्यक्रम, करणी माता मंदिर में हुई बैठक

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग का राष्ट्रव्यापी अभियान जोरों पर है। बाराणी शिव मंदिर प्रांगण में भी राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र की बैठक और संपर्क अभियान का श्रीगणेश किया गया। इस अवसर पर विभाग सेवा प्रमुख बीएस राठौड़ ने बताया कि शिव धूणा के महंत परमेश्वर गिरि महाराज के सान्निध्य में हुई बैठक में धूड़ाराम सारण, वार्ड पंच मेघाराम सारण, मघाराम गोदारा, शिवचंद गौड़, हीराराम सारण, गजेसिंह, लिखमाराम गोदारा, जयराम गोदारा, मांगीलाल मांझू, नत्थूदान चारण, रामूराम सारण, ईश्वरराम मेघवाल, पप्पू राम गोदारा, किशन गिरी, बस्तीराम विश्नोई, इंद्रमोहन खिचड़ तथा खंड कार्यवाह मुकेश भाटी, बागाराम जांगू मौजूद रहे। पितासिया के करणी माता मंदिर प्रांगण में बैठक हुई। जानकी दास महाराज ने ग्राम वासियों को जानकारी प्रदान की। इस अवसर पर मेहराम बेनीवाल, आईदान बेनीवाल, सुखराम बेनीवाल, लुणाराम बेनीवाल, आसाराम बेनीवाल, पन्नाराम बेनीवाल, अशोक बेनीवाल, सुरेश बेनीवाल मौजूद रहे। हरिमा के महादेव मंदिर प्रांगण में बैठक हुई। खंड कार्यवाह सुखराम चौधरी ने बताया कि उप सरपंच चिमनसिंह, धन्नानाथ, भंवरनाथ मौजूद रहे। फागली में भी ठाकुर जी के मंदिर पर बैठक में पूर्व सरपंच पप्पू राम जाखड़, भूराराम जाखड़, गोपाल दास, भंवरलाल जाखड़, रामनिवास, हुकमाराम, उम्मेदसिंह राठौड़ मौजूद रहे। अभियान के जिला प्रचार प्रमुख मेघराज राव, खंड कार्यवाह सुखराम चौधरी मौजूद रहे। बांसड़ा में मंडी प्रांगण में हरसुख राम इनाणिया, रामकिशोर इनाणिया, मदन सिंह, बगसाराम नराधणिया, हरकाराम फूलफगर, हरदीन राम, भोलाराम नराधणिया, छोटूराम इनाणिया मौजूद रहे। बड़ली मोहल्ले से गोपाल राम महाराज के पोत्र महेंद्र सिंह व फतेह सिंह द्वारा ₹51000 हजार रुपए का चेक दिया गया।

राठौड़ी कुआं से मनीराम सांखला द्वारा ₹21000 का चेक, भक्तिराम सांखला एवं उनके पुत्र सज्जन सांखला द्वारा ₹21000 का चेक समर्पित किया गया। इसी प्रकार संपत सांखला द्वारा ₹11000 का चेक, ₹11000 रामजीवन भाटी राठौड़ी कुआं द्वारा समर्पित किया गया। सम्पर्क टोली में नत्थूराम सांखला, हनुमान सिंह चारण ने सहयोग किया। सालवा में सुखदेव भाटी, किशन भाटी, भंवरलाल भाटी, मंगलाराम भाटी, हरिराम भाटी, भंवरूराम भाटी, परमाराम भाटी, कालू राम मौजूद रहे।

