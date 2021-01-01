पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट 2021:बजट को बताया किसानों का विरोधी, केंद्र सरकार के बजट 2021 को लेकर दी शहर के लोगों ने प्रतिक्रिया

नागौर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार के जारी किए गए बजट 2021 को लेकर शहर के लोगों व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी तथा बजट को किसान व व्यापारियों के खिलाफ बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बजट महंगाई बढ़ाने वाला है जिसका असर आमजन पर होगा।

बजट में किसानों व वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों के हाथ लगी निराशा

शिक्षक संघ शेखावत के जिलाध्यक्ष अर्जुन राम लोमरोड़ ने केंद्रीय बजट को लेकर बताया कि इस बजट से आम आयकरदाताओं एवं वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों को निराशा हाथ लगी है। क्योंकि इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया गया है, जिसकी लम्बे समय से मांग की जा रही थी। लाभकारी सार्वजनिक इकाइयों का निजीकरण करना देश के लिए घातक सिद्ध होगा। किसानों के लिए भी बजट निराशाजनक है।

आशा के विपरीत बजट

कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान ओमप्रकाश सैन ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार का बजट 2021 बेहद निराशाजनक रहा। देशवासियों की आशा के पूर्णत: यह बजट विपरीत रहा। विद्यार्थी, मजदूर व किसानों के लिए किसी भी विशेष प्रकार की घोषणा नहीं की गई। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा केवल मात्र निजी करण को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है।

मिर्धा काॅलेज के पूर्व छात्रसंघ उपाध्यक्ष मोहन मेघवाल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के इस बजट में करोड़ों प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों को कुछ नहीं मिला है। अच्छी और सस्ती शिक्षा की बात कही गई, मगर शिक्षित बेरोजगार युवाओं को निराशा ही हाथ लगी। बजट में “बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ “अभियान के तहत लड़कियों के लिए “फ्री ऑफ कॉस्ट एजुकेशन” होना चाहिए था, मगर ऐसा कोई प्रावधान बजट में नहीं था।

मोदी सरकार के बजट में बढ़ती महंगाई को नियंत्रित करने का कोई ठोस रोडमेप नहीं है, पेट्रोल- डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों को कम करने की बजाय अतिरिक्त सेस लगाया गया है। बजट से किसानों को एक बार फिर भ्रमित करने वाले आंकड़ों का मायाजाल ही मिला है । निजीकरण चिंतित करने वाला कदम है
सुरेन्द्र धोलिया वीर तेजा सेना जिला उपाध्यक्ष नागौर
यह बजट गरीब और किसान विरोधी, महंगाई बढ़ाने वाला दिशाहीन ओर निराशाजनक बजट है । इस बजट में कोरोना महामारी से पैदा हुई विकट बेरोजगारी की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए कोई ठोस उपाय नहीं किए गए। इस बजट से समाज को हर तबका पूरी तरह से निराश हुआ है
गरीब मोहम्मद जिलाध्यक्ष आजाद समाज पार्टी नागौर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser