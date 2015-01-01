पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:दूसरा चरण: 4 पं. समितियों के 94 वार्डों पर 27 काे होंगे चुनाव, 4.89 लाख वाेटर

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • डेगाना, मेड़ता, रियांबड़ी व भैरुंदा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 670 बूथों पर होंगे चुनाव

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव 27 नवंबर को होंगे। दूसरे चरण में डेगाना, मेड़ता, रियांबड़ी और भैरूंदा पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 94 वार्डों तथा जिला परिषद के 13 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव होंगे। चारों पंचायत समितियों मतदान को लेकर कुल- 670 बूथों पर चुनाव होंगे।

यहां कुल 4 लाख 89 हजार 604 मतदाता पंजीकृत है। चारों पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जहां चुनाव हो रहे है उसमें 119 ग्राम पंचायतें शामिल है। चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज है। भाजपा, कांग्रेस सहित पहली बार स्थानीय पार्टी रालोपा के प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। ऐसे में कई सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला तय हो गया है।

इस चुनाव में दोनों मुख्य दल भाजपा-कांग्रेस का रालोपा के प्रत्याशी गणित बिगाड़ रहे है। दरअसल, आम चुनाव 2020 के स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष निर्वाचन तथा मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान दिवस कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए एहतियात के तौर पर द्वितीय चरण में 27 अतिसंवेदनशील व 35 संवेदनशील केंद्र घोषित किए गए हैं। जिले में 27 नवंबर को नागौर जिले में रिंयाबड़ी, डेगाना, मेड़ता व भैरूंदा 4 पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के निमित्त मतदान होगा।

5 अति संवेदनशील और संवेदनशील केन्द्र घोषित, चुनाव की तैयारियां पूरी

बूथों पर होगी वीडियोग्राफी : जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर डॉ जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी ने संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों से प्राप्त सूचना के आधार पर चार पंचायत समितियों के कुल 119 ग्राम पंचायतों में से यह अतिसंवेदनशील व संवेदनशील पोलिंग बूथ घोषित किए हैं। इसके तहत मतदान केंद्रों पर साधारण तौर पर नियुक्त किए जाने वाले पुलिस जाब्ता के अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता एवं वीडियोग्राफर मय कैमरा नियुक्त किए गए जाएंगे।
यह अति संवेदनशील और संवेदनशील केंद्र घोषित, यहां अतिरिक्त जाब्ता लगेगा

रियांबड़ी : जसनगर ग्राम पंचायत के दोनों भाग लांपोलाई व पादूखुर्द अति संवेदनशील हैं, जबकि बड़ायली, पादुकलां के दोनों भाग व जसवंताबाद को संवेदनशील केंद्र घोषित किया गया है। इसी प्रकार डेगाना पंचायत समिति में डेगाना गांव, मांझी, तिलानेस, मोगास, चैलियास, चांदारूण व डावोली मीठी में भी अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान बूथ घोषित हुआ है।
डेगाना : पंचायत समिति में बरना, गूंदीसर, गुणसली, ईडवा, खैरवा, खिंवताना, निंबोला कलां , पुंदलोता, बुटाटी, बच्छवारी, राजोद, पूनास, सिरासना, पालियास, सांजू संवेदनशील केंद्र हैं।
मेड़ता : पंचायत समिति में हरसौलाव के दोनों केन्द्र, रेण, गोटन, कड़वासरों की ढाणी, कुरड़ाया, जारोड़ा कलां, गगराना, टुंकलिया व दधवाड़ा अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र घोषित किए गए हैं। जबकि 9 मतदान केंद्रों को संवेदनशील घोषित किया गया है।
भैरूंदा . नवसृजित पंचायत समिति में बिखरनिया कलां, हरसौर्, निम्बड़ी कलां, थांवला ग्राम पंचायत के दोनों केन्द्रों को अति संवेदनशील केंद्र बनाया गया है। जबकि इसी पंचायत समिति में निंबोला बिस्वा, मोडीकला, आलनियावास, भैरूंदा, मेवड़ा, डोडियाना व सूदवाड़ ग्राम पंचायत के मतदान केंद्र संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र के रूप में होंगे। चुनाव को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से भी सभी तरह की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। अधिकारियों की ओर से बूथों का निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

पंचायत समिति ग्राम पंचायतें कुल वार्ड बूथ मतदाता
डेगाना 35 23 173 126730
मेड़ता 41 35 238 177765
रियांबड़ी 20 17 119 84095
भैरूंदा 23 19 140 101014

