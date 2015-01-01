पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:कोरोना को हराने जागरूकता के लिए दौड़े खिलाड़ी, पुलिस और शहरवासी

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • दौड़. कोविड-19 जागरूकता के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट से स्टेडियम तक दौड़ का आयोजन

कोविड-19 से संबंधित जागरूकता के लिए नागौर जिला मुख्यालय पर बुधवार सुबह जागरूकता दौड़ का आयोजन किया गया। कलेक्ट्रेट से राजकीय स्टेडियम तक इस दौड़ में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने भाग लिया।

सुबह 7:30 दौड़ का शुभारंभ हुआ, जिसमें खिलाड़ी, धावकों और आम शहरवासियों ने भाग लिया। दौड़ के दौरान कोविड-19 से संबंधित सावधानियां एवं सहयोग के लिए नगर परिषद आयुक्त मनीषा चौधरी व कार्यवाहक जिला खेल अधिकारी भंवराराम सियाक द्वारा शपथ दिलाई गई। इससे पूर्व साईं सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष परमा राम जाखड़ द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए 300 मास्क का वितरण किया गया।

इस दौड़ को आयुक्त चौधरी एवं रेड क्रॉस सोसायटी अध्यक्ष राम प्रकाश मिर्धा द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। कलेक्टर डॉ जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार आयोजित यह दौड़ मानासर होती हुई राजकीय स्टेडियम नागौर पहुंची, जहां पर सोसायटी द्वारा 400 साबुन वितरित किए गए।

दौड़ के सफल आयोजन में पुलिस विभाग, चिकित्सा विभाग, नगर परिषद, स्काउट व गाइड, एनसीसी, एनएसएस एवं खेल प्रेमी खिलाड़ियों के सहयोग के लिए जिला खेल अधिकारी सियाक ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया।

दौड़ के आयोजन में रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी उपाध्यक्ष सीताराम तांडी, नेहरू युवा केंद्र की जिला समन्वयक सुरमयी शर्मा, जस्सा राम धोलिया, शारीरिक शिक्षक बृजेश बंजारा, चंद्रप्रकाश सियाक, मनोज जाट, रमेश सिंवर, रामकुमार, रामूराम, देवेंद्र खुड़ीवाल, गजेंद्र धायल ने सहयोग किया।

संदेश : सभी नियमों की पालना करें, सभी सावधानी बरते: दौड़ के समापन के अवसर पर सोसायटी अध्यक्ष मिर्धा ने कहा कि व्यक्ति स्वयं के स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक रहते हुए देशवासियों के प्रति संवेदनशील होना चाहिए। राष्ट्र की संपत्ति को अपनी मानते हुए देखभाल करनी चाहिए तथा संपत्ति को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाए।

परिषद आयुक्त चौधरी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के संदर्भ में आम व्यक्ति तक यह संदेश जाना चाहिए कि मैं स्वयं सावधानी का पालन करूंगा और अपनों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए इस अभियान की क्रियान्विति भी करवाऊंगा।

2 गज की दूरी, साबुन से बार-बार हाथ धोना, घर से बाहर निकलने पर हर स्थान व हर समय पर मास्क लगाना आदि पूर्ण रूप से पालना करें। यह क्रम जब तक वैक्सीन का निर्माण नहीं होता है तब तक जारी रखना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह महामारी पूरे विश्व के विकास में रोड़ा बन चुकी है।

इससे आम नागरिक के अपने दैनिक कार्य में बाधा आ गई है। साईं सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष जाखड़ ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि लोक कल्याण के कार्य हेतु समिति सहयोग करने हेतु सदैव तत्पर है। एडीईओ सुरेश सोनी ने सभी के समक्ष विचार प्रकट करते हुए कहा

