पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी के दौरान 2 वाहन चोरों को किया गिरफ्तार, चोरी की 3 बाइक बरामद, पूछताछ जारी

कुचामन सिटी आंचलिकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चितावा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार वाहन चोर व बरामद चोरी की बाइक।
  • कुचामन, गच्छीपुरा व अजमेर के थानों में दर्ज है बाइक चोरी के मामले, जिले में बढ़ रही वाहन चोरी

चितावा पुलिस ने गुरुवार को वाहन चोरी के दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से 3 चोरी की बाइक बरामद की। चितावा थानाधिकारी व प्रोबेशनल आरपीएस रूपसिंह इन्दा ने बताया कि जिले में बढ़ रही चोरी की वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जिला एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ ने आवश्यक निर्देश दिए है। वृत्ताधिकारी मोटाराम के निर्देश पर गुरूवार को प्रोबेशनल आरपीएस रूपसिंह ईन्दा, हैड कांस्टेबल छोटूराम, कांस्टेबल पुखराज जाट, ब्रजगोपाल, प्रभुराम, शिवपाल, जितेन्द्र द्वारा नाकाबंदी की गई।

इस दौरान पुलिस ने आरोपी राजूराम पुत्र श्रवणराम बावरी 31 वर्ष निवासी खोरण्डी व जवाहर पुत्र धुड़ाराम जाट 20 वर्ष निवासी खोरण्डी को गिरफ्तार कर उनको थाने लाकर पूछताछ की गई। पुलिस द्वारा गहन पूछताछ करने पर आरोपियों ने तीन चोरी की बाइक उनके ठिकानों पर खड़ी होना कबूल किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर उनके ठिकानों से चोरी की तीन बाइक बरामद की। चितावा पुलिस आरोपियों से गहन पूछताछ कर रही है, जिनसे और भी चोरी की वारदातें खुलने की संभावना है।

चितावा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किए गए वाहन चोरों से बरामद हुई चोरी की तीनों बाइक का पुलिस ने पता लगाया तो सामने आया कि ये बाइक कुचामन, गच्छीपुरा व अजमेर क्षेत्र से चुराई गई है, जिनका इन थानों में बाइक चोरी होने का मुकदमा भी दर्ज है। चितावा पुलिस ने संबंधित थाने के अधिकारियों को इस बाबत सूचित भी किया है। गौरतलब है कि जिले में वाहन चोरी की घटनाओं में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हुई है। नागौर जिला मुख्यालय पर भी वाहन चोरी की वारदातों में लगातार इजाफा दर्ज किया गया है। लेकिन पुलिस की कार्रवाई में देर हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें