पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिन ब्याही युवती बनी मां:पुलिस बोली 5 साल से युवक के सम्पर्क में, परिवार को सब पता है

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीबालाजी पुलिस ने कहा अभी तक नहीं दी परिजनों ने कोई भी रिपोर्ट

शहर में बिन ब्याही एक युवती के मां बनने का गंभीर मामला सामने आया है। युवती मूलत: श्रीबालाजी थाना इलाके की रहने वाली है, लेकिन लंबे समय से नागौर स्थित अपने ननिहाल में रहती आ रही है। युवती ने बताया कि उसके कुछ दिनों से पेट में दर्द हो रहा था।

इस पर गुरुवार आधी रात के बाद 3 बजे उसके मामा एवं अन्य परिजनों ने उसको जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया, जिसने यहां एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। युवती ने बताया कि वह इस बारे में ज्यादा कुछ नहीं जानती है। युवती ने जबरदस्ती की बात भी बताई है। साथ ही एक युवक पर गंभीर आरोप भी लगाया है, लेकिन इसकी लिखित रिपोर्ट अभी तक पुलिस तक नहीं पहुंची है।

पुलिस ने की पड़ताल
वहीं प्रकरण को लेकर महिला थाना प्रभारी अंजु कुमारी ने बताया कि प्रकरण की पूरी जानकारी पुलिस के पास आ गई है। पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना भी कर लिया है। साथ ही युवती से विस्तृत बातचीत भी की है। प्रकरण में अभी तक युवती एवं उसके परिजनों की ओर से किसी तरह की रिपोर्ट नहीं दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि वे इस सन्दर्भ में वार्तालाप करने के बाद रिपोर्ट देंगे।

महिला सीआई ने बताया प्रारंभिक जानकारी में यह सामने आया है कि युवक-युवती लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रहते आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा उक्त वाकये की जानकारी उसके परिजनों को भी है। ऐसे में परिजनों की ओर से आपस में वार्तालाप किया जा रहा है। अगर प्रकरण में पुलिस के पास रिपोर्ट आती है तो पुलिस अनुसंधान कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

युवती के पास नहीं मिला कोई भी परिजन
20 वर्षीय युवती से जेएलएन में वार्तालाप के दौरान उसके पास कोई भी परिजन मौजूद नहीं था। जब उससे परिजनों के बारे में पूछताछ की गई तो उसने ज्यादा खुलकर कुछ भी नहीं बताया। युवती ने बताया कि वह ननिहाल में ही रहती है। यहीं मजदूरी या अन्य कार्य करती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें