वोटींग:मूंडवा पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्डों पर हुए शांति पूर्वक मतदान, 65.13 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

मूण्डवा
  • ईनाणा में 90 वर्षीय दो बहनों ने एक साथ किया मतदान, वार्ड दो में सबसे अधिक 80.99 % मतदान

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के प्रथम चरण में मूंडवा पंचायत समिति के चुनाव सोमवार को शांति पूर्वक हुए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पेमाराम चौधरी ने बताया कि मूंडवा पंचायत समिति में कुल 25 वार्डों पर चुनाव हुए, जिनमें 91 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। मूंडवा पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्डों पर 65.13 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 129541 वोटर है, जिनमें से 84366 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। सुबह 10 बजे तक 12.7 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हुआ, इसके बाद 12 बजे 27.25 प्रतिशत, 3 बजे 52.4 प्रतिशत, 5 बजे 64.57 प्रतिशत व फाइनल 65.13 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

सबसे ज्यादा मतदान 2 न. वार्ड में 80.99 प्रतिशत और सबसे कम 17 न. वार्ड में 51.12 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा 25 सीटों पर कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी थे। सबसे ज्यादा उत्साह महिलाओं में दिखाई दिया। वहीं मूंडवा के निकटवर्ती गांव ईनाणा के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय बूथ में 90 वर्षीय दो बहने पतासी देवी व सुआ देवी अपने मत का प्रयोग किया।
बासनी | कस्बे में सोमवार को पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव हुए। जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए हुए 39% मतदान हुआ। बासनी में 19652 में से 7647 वोट पड़े। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ। दोपहर 1 बजे कलेक्टर एवं एसडीएम और एसपी ने मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों ने मतदाताओं से मतदान केंद्र के अंदर अपना मोबाइल फोन नहीं ले जाने की हिदायत दी।
खजवाना| पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद चुनाव में भी मतदाताओं में उत्साह देखने को मिला। खजवाना, निम्बड़ी, गाजू, ग्वालू सहित गांवों में मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। इस दौरान कई बुजुर्ग लोगों ने भी इस लोकतंत्र पर्व पर मतदान किया। इस दौरान ग्वालू गांव में दिव्यांग मतदाताओं ने व्हील चेयर के सहारे तो किसी ने बच्चो के सहारे वोट डाले। इस दौरान गाजू गांव में भी रवि बावरी ने वैवाहिक बंधन से बंधने से पहले मतदान किया।
कुचेरा| पंचायतराज चुनाव के तहत पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव का पहला चरण सोमवार को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुअा। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न होने से प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली। कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के चलते मतदान दिनभर धीमी गति से चला। बूथों पर कतारें नहीं दिखी, मतदाता दो-दो चार-चार की संख्या में मतदान करने पहुंचते रहे।

