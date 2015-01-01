पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यभार:नावां एवं डेगाना पंचायत समिति में प्रधान ने ग्रहण किया कार्यभार

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
यहां पंचायत समिति भवन में शनिवार को प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर ने उप प्रधान छिगनलाल कुमावत, सभी भाजपा पंचायत समिति सदस्यों व पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में पूजा-अर्चना के बाद अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी रामनिवास जाट ने बताया कि प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर ने शनिवार को कार्यभार ग्रहण किया।

इसके पश्चात भाजपा पदाधिकारियों व सदस्यों ने प्रधान गुर्जर व उप प्रधान छिगनलाल कुमावत का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया व मुंह मीठा करवाया। बीडीओ रामनिवास जाट व प्रोग्रामर पवन कुमावत, ब्लॉक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार सहित कर्मचारियों ने प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर का स्वागत किया। नावां पं.स. में 21 सदस्यों में से 12 पंचायत समिति सदस्य महिलाएं है। जिसमें से एक भाजपा की उम्मीदवार संतोष गुर्जर प्रधान बनी है। डेगाना | डेगाना पंचायत समिति मे शनिवार को प्रधान के पदभार ग्रहण करने पर समारोह का आयोजन किया। डेगाना प्रधान सुनीता चोयल ने शुभ मुहूर्त पर प्रधान की कुर्सी ग्रहण की। बीडीओ विनेश कुमार ने सुनीता चोयल को प्रधान के रूप में पद ग्रहण कराया। इस समारोह मे कांग्रेस नेता, कार्यकर्ता और पंचायत समिति कार्मिकों के अलावा शहर के गणमान्य नागरिक व अनेक सरपंच गण उपस्थित रहे।

चोयल परिवार की ओर से मिठाईयां बांटी तथा एक दूसरे को बधाई देकर अपनी खुशी प्रकट की। घरेलू महिला सुनीता ने राजनीति की सीढ़ी पर पहली बार कदम रखा और कांग्रेस के टिकट पर प्रधान बनी। इस दौरान दुर्गाराम चौयल, प्रधान पति परसाराम चौयल, कांग्रेस नेता शिवनाथ सिंह, भंवरलाल बाजिया, मांगीलाल बेनीवाल, सीताराम बिन्दा, गिरधारी, पुरखाराम कागट आदि मौजूद रहे।

