नागौर:राजस्थान सहकारी कर्मचारी संघ विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर एक दिन का रखेंगे अवकाश

नागौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्याज व किसानों की ऋण अनुपात में काटी गई हिस्सा राशि को समितियों को वापस नहीं लौटाया जा रहा है।

राजस्थान सहकारी कर्मचारी संघ के तत्वावधान में सहकारी समितियों के व्यवस्थापक व सह व्यवस्थापक एवं सेल्समैन 12 नवंबर को एक दिन के सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे। समितियों के एरियर, ब्याज व किसानों की ऋण अनुपात में काटी गई हिस्सा राशि के चलते सभी ने अवकाश पर रहने का निर्णय किया है।

राजस्थान सहकारी कर्मचारी संघ जयपुर जिला इकाई नागौर अध्यक्ष भंवराराम चौधरी ने बताया कि समितियों के एरियर, ब्याज व किसानों की ऋण अनुपात में काटी गई हिस्सा राशि को समितियों को वापस नहीं लौटाया जा रहा है। लंबे समय में समिति के कार्मिकों की समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने के कारण प्रदेश स्तरीय आह्वान पर 12 नवम्बर को समिति के कार्मिक एक दिन के सामूहिक आकस्मिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान सहकारी कर्मचारी संघ जयपुर के जिला इकाई अध्यक्ष भंवराराम बाजिया, राधेश्याम भूकर, जोराराम कुरड़िया, हरीराम भाटी, बलवीर सिंवर, नरेन्द्र मातवा आदि ने ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

